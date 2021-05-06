Gossip Cop

 by Matthew Radulski
Reports Allege Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Fighting Over Politics, His Weight, And Her Botox

A
Ariel Gordon
5:00 pm, May 6, 2021
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton holding hands at a red carpet event.
(Getty Images)

Are tensions rising between Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani over their many differences? That’s the story plenty of tabloids are spinning. Gossip Cop has investigated the rumors and can report back.

Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Fighting Over His Weight?

In 2019, the National Enquirer reported that Gwen Stefani gave her fiance, Blake Shelton, an ultimatum: “Hit the gym or hit the highway.” The report detailed Stefani’s frustration with Shelton over his weight, claiming she was concerned the singer would not be healthy enough to have a child with her. According to the tabloid’s insider, “Gwen is furious that Blake doesn’t take better care of himself, creating the possibility he may not live long enough to see their child grow up.”

Of course, Gossip Cop pointed out how ridiculous and offensive the story was. Not only was it baseless and a clear attempt to shame Shelton, but Stefani had stated before that Shelton was the one that inspired her to hit the gym.

Shelton And Stefani Fighting Over Politics?

Shortly before the 2020 election, the National Enquirer went after Shelton and Stefani again, claiming politics were driving a wedge between the couple. The tabloid’s insider explained Shelton is a “good ole country boy and Gwen’s a cool, L.A. punk rocker.” According to the publication, they were struggling to see eye-to-eye, and “the weeks leading up to the election could rip these two apart.”

The article was incredibly misleading, and Gossip Cop clarified that Shelton has always maintained that he is apolitical. The election has since passed, and there’s nothing to suggest Stefani and Shelton were struggling at all. The couple is still engaged, and it doesn’t seem like politics play much of a role in their relationship.

Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Fighting Over Wedding Plans?

Then the Globe reported that the couple was at odds over their wedding plans. According to the report, Stefani couldn’t make up her mind about what kind of wedding she wanted, and Shelton was fed up. The insider explained, “she’s got him so mixed up he can’t think straight. For the longest time, she wanted the Hollywood-style wedding with all the bells and whistles and was very particular about the details.” That being said, Stefani apparently changed her mind after investing a “small fortune” and would rather elope.

Gossip Cop debunked the magazine’s claims. While it’s true Stefani and Shelton have ditched the big wedding plans and decided to keep it simple, by all reports it looks like it was a mutual decision. There’s nothing to back up the magazine’s claims that the couple is fighting at all.

Shelton And Stefani Arguing Over Her Botox?

A recent edition of Star alleged that Stefani was becoming increasingly dependent on Botox and fillers. Her cosmetic work had apparently gotten so extreme that “Blake is afraid of what he’ll see when they get to the altar.” The tabloid’s insider explains, “it’s becoming over-the-top. Gwen can barely move her face to smile at him anymore and it looks weird.”

While there’s definitely been speculation about Stefani getting work done, the tabloid blew the story way out of proportion. The magazine’s allegations that Stefani could barely move her face were definitely inaccurate. The singer has maintained a broad range of expressions, and despite whatever work she has or hasn’t had done, she looks pretty normal. It’s ridiculous to suggest there was any sort of friction between Stefani and Shelton over something as trivial as Botox and fillers.

