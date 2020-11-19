Report: Zooey Deschanel Only Dating Jonathan Scott For 'Booty Calls,' Raising Her Profile

Besides, the notion that Zooey Deschanel is only with Jonathan Scott to boost her career is totally insulting. How would her dating life have any effect on her career? Her popular sitcom, New Girl, ended just two years ago in 2018, and since then she’s lent her voice to 2020’s Trolls World Tour, a children’s movie series she’s helped voice since 2016. With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, pretty much all of the entertainment industry has come to a halt to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, so it’s not surprising that she hasn’t been active this year. It’s not because her career is in a slump, it’s because of a global pandemic.