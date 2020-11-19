Report: Zooey Deschanel Only Dating Jonathan Scott For 'Booty Calls,' Raising Her Profile

Was Zooey Deschanel only interested in Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott for “booty calls” and advancing her acting career? One tabloid said friends of the New Girl actress believed the only thing keeping her with Scott was “lust” and nothing else. Gossip Cop looked into the report and can correct it.
The National Enquirer ran an article earlier this year titled “Zooey’s Lust For Jonathan Won’t Last!” The tabloid claimed that “pals” of Zooey Deschanel didn’t believe her “hot romance” with Jonathan Scott would last, with one source insisting, “She’s only interested in him for booty calls and raising her profile!”
She’s a love ‘em and leave ‘em girl!
The tabloid then needlessly pointed out that Deschanel had already gone through “two failed marriages” to Death Cab for Cutie frontman Benjamin Gibbard, whom she divorced in 2012, and producer Jacob Pechenik, with whom she shares two children. Deschanel and Pechenik separated in 2019, shortly before the actress met Scott.
An insider told the tabloid, “When Zooey met Jonathan, it was definitely LUST AT FIRST SIGHT! Within 24 hours, they were hot and heavy and stealing away to hotels every chance they could get.” But, the source warned, after “fickle” Deschanel gets over her “infatuation,” and after her “career perks up,” she’ll leave Scott high and dry. The tabloid, quoting its own reporting, insisted that Scott’s twin brother, Drew Scott, had “already warned him to pump the brakes” with Deschanel over fears the actress would hurt him.
It’s clear that the Enquirer had no idea what it was talking about. How could Deschanel be a “love ‘em and leave ‘em girl” when she was previously married two times? Though both marriages ended (not failed), it’s clear that Deschanel is absolutely willing to commit to a relationship with someone she loves.
Besides, the notion that Zooey Deschanel is only with Jonathan Scott to boost her career is totally insulting. How would her dating life have any effect on her career? Her popular sitcom, New Girl, ended just two years ago in 2018, and since then she’s lent her voice to 2020’s Trolls World Tour, a children’s movie series she’s helped voice since 2016. With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, pretty much all of the entertainment industry has come to a halt to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, so it’s not surprising that she hasn’t been active this year. It’s not because her career is in a slump, it’s because of a global pandemic.
This tabloid can’t keep up with its own false narratives. Just a few months after publishing this article insisting that the relationship would soon come to an end, the Enquirer claimed Deschanel and Scott were planning a post-Covid wedding in Las Vegas. Gossip Cop reached out to Deschanel’s rep for answers and learned that there was no truth to the story whatsoever. The online branch of the tabloid, RadarOnline, once falsely claimed that Deschanel was ruining Jonathan and Drew Scott’s relationship. That couldn’t be further from the truth, since Deschanel got along well with Drew, as well as Drew’s wife, Linda Phan.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.