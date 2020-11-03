Report: Zooey Deschanel And 'Property Brother' Jonathan Scott Are Engaged

Quirkly couple Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott may have come from different worlds, but they seem happy as a clam after more than a year of dating. One tabloid reports the Property Brothers star has popped the question. Gossip Cop has looked into it, and here’s what we found.
According to Star, the Yes Man star has “said yes, man” to Scott’s proposal. “A source exclusively tells” the tabloid that Scott was simply waiting until Deschanel’s divorce from Jacob Pechenik was finalized. Not only are the two getting married, but “they’re also designing their dream home.” The two would like to move to “Las Vegas,” and have a house with a “backyard fun-zone.”
One would imagine the construction of the dream home would be featured on HGTV, but who knows. The two “are holding off on sharing their news” because they’re “still enjoying their engagement.” The article concludes by saying “Jonathan has never felt so compatible with anyone in his life.”
If you had to make up a story about celebrities, your mind would probably go to either a wedding or a pregnancy. Star went with a wedding. The obvious issue with his story concerns the ending. Why would telling friends ruin the engagement? Furthermore, if the two aren’t telling anyone, then how would this tabloid know about it?
Let’s take a look at Deschanel’s Instagram for two important pieces of information.
This is a photo of the happy couple from a few days ago. The two are still happily together, but there’s no hint of an engagement from the voting caption. The New Girl star also celebrated Halloween by performing a song with some friends.
If you look at her hands you will notice no engagement ring. Gossip Cop also spoke to a rep for Deschanel who told us on the record that this story is not true. Deschanel and Scott are still dating, in fact, she’s going to appear on Property Brothers soon, but the two are not engaged.
This tabloid reported that Deschanel and Scott were moving in together after just a month of dating. With little evidence to back its claim, We busted that story. Star really want Deschanel and Scott to be together, as they first pushed the couple as roommates and now as fiances. The two are happily dating, so there’s no need to rush anything.
Gossip Cop recently busted this tabloid for saying Tobey Maguire was faced with an engagement ultimatum. We busted that story after realizing it was an almost beat-for-beat reprint of an earlier story about Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix. This tabloid simply loves engagements and will invent nuptials or the threat of nuptials even when none actually exists.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.