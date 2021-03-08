Report: Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Secretly Got Married On Valentine’s Day

Zooey Deschanel and Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott have been dating for a while now, so it’s natural for fans to wonder if they are ready to take to next step. This week, OK! magazine is reporting that the couple recently got married in Scott’s hometown, Las Vegas. Gossip Cop has investigated the story and here’s what we know.

Valentine’s Day Nuptials

In the report, an insider tells the outlet, “They’ve been talking about getting married for about a year and just decided to go for it.” The ceremony, according to the magazine’s source, took place at Scott’s home in Las Vegas with just a few family members in attendance. “It was very spur-of-the-moment, but that’s how Zooey likes to do things – and now Jonathan too,” the source is quoted as saying, adding, “They put it together in a matter of day and everyone got a verbal invite to come.”

Details About The Ceremony

The insider even dishes a lot of the details about the wedding. Deschanel wore a “Bohemian-inspired gown and flowers in her hair,” and Scott wore a white suit. “I’m sure it was very emotional,” gushed the insider, adding, “The word is, they pledge to love and cherish each other for the rest of their days, and Zooey serenaded Jonathan with a love song she had written.” After the ceremony, guests were treated to a “gourmet buffet and video and arcade games.”

Is A Baby Next?

The tabloid’s source even spills the tea about a possible brother or sister for Deschanel’s two children from her marriage to Jacob Pechenik. “Jonathan will be a great stepdad to Zooey’s two children, but he’s been saying for months that he can’t wait to have kids of his own,” says the source. “Jonathan and Zooey are head over heels crazy about each over, and friends say a baby would make their happiness complete,” the insider concludes.

None Of This Is True, However

Gossip Cop would like to take a moment to highlight how silly this so-called “report” is. For starters, what does “Bohemian-inspired” even mean? Did Deschanel wear an Eastern European-style dress or was this a clumsy attempt by this unreliable tabloid to play up Deschanel’s quirky public persona? And why did this so-called “insider” not attend the wedding? And why would there be video and arcade games, which, by the way, are the same thing? And if this were all true, why the secrecy? It’s been weeks since Valentine’s Day, why haven’t Scott and Deschanel announced they are married?

The reason all of this sounds so stupid upon closer inspection is because the entire story is completely made up. It’s fiction. False. Untrue. Bogus. Gossip Cop confirmed the whole article was nonsense by simply checking in with Deschanel’s rep, who told it was all nonsense. Coming from this publication, we had a hunch it was, and all we need was confirmation it was phony from a spokesperson for Deschanel, which we got.

We’ve Seen This Before

Almost from the moment Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel started dating, the tabloids have been predicting an imminent wedding. Star, which is owned by the same company as OK!, alleged in 2019 that the two had moved in together. They didn’t, and they still haven’t, as Gossip Cop reported. While in August of 2020, another sister-publication of both OK! and Star, the notoriously unreliable National Enquirer claimed Deschanel and Scott were planning a post-Covid wedding. Once again, our source debunked the dubious claim. Once again, Gossip Cop is stepping in to correct this bogus narrative. Scott and Deschanel are still dating, but they aren’t married. At least, not yet. Who knows what the future holds for the happy couple.

