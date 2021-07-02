Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Carrie Underwood on the left, looking at laughing with Mike Fisher Celebrities Carrie Underwood Hoping Las Vegas Residency Can Help Save Marriage?

Did Carrie Underwood take a Las Vegas residency gig to save her marriage? That’s what one tabloid is claiming this week. Gossip Cop investigates the story. Residency In Vegas To Save Marriage? The National Enquirer is reporting Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher are on “thin ice,” forcing the country singer to take a residency […]

 by Cortland Ann
Willie Nelson in a black jacket and hat Celebrities Report: Willie Nelson’s 2021 Tour To Be His Last Due To Health ‘Complications’

Is Willie Nelson planning his farewell tour? One report says the upcoming tour will be the “Rainbow Connection” singer’s last. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘On The Road Again — One Last Time!’ According to the National Enquirer, Nelson is hitting the road for the last time. The 88-year-old icon is reportedly eager to get back touring […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Phylicia Rashad at a film premiere in an all black outfit. Celebrities Phylicia Rashad Net Worth: How Rich Is ‘Clair Huxtable’ Now?

From TV to Broadway, find out Phylicia Rashad's estimated net worth and how she amassed her wealth.

 by Deb Taylor
Kevin Federline with a buzz cut in 2006 Celebrities What Happened To Kevin Federline? Where He Stands On Britney Spears’ Conservatorship

Find out where Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline is now and how he feels about her conservatorship.

 by Deb Taylor
Celebrities

Report: Willie Nelson’s 2021 Tour To Be His Last Due To Health ‘Complications’

M
Matthew Radulski
2:00 pm, July 2, 2021
Willie Nelson in a black jacket and hat
(Rick Kern/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Is Willie Nelson planning his farewell tour? One report says the upcoming tour will be the “Rainbow Connection” singer’s last. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘On The Road Again — One Last Time!’

According to the National Enquirer, Nelson is hitting the road for the last time. The 88-year-old icon is reportedly eager to get back touring because this will be the last time. A friend says, “He’s had bouts with emphysema and had to cancel a slew of shows because of the complications that come with age.”

Nelson would apparently rather not make a spectacle of his retirement. The friend explains, “Willie knows the road can’t go on forever.” Nelson plans to finish out this tour and ride off for good, the insider concludes.

Nelson Won’t Stop

Fans of Nelson are well aware that he can’t tour forever, but there are no plans for his next tour to be his last. A rep for Nelson denied this story, so Gossip Cop believes it to be false.

Retirement is not a taboo topic for Nelson. Parade asked Nelson about retirement earlier this year. He said, “Music is what I do, and retiring is something that I don’t even want to think about.” A few years ago, Nelson jokingly told Sammy Hagar that every time he hits the road, “I say ‘This is the last one.’” That was multiple tours ago, so it looks like Nelson is just destined to stay on the road.

In the same interview, Nelson says he’s spent his quarantine in the studio. He and Barbra Streisand are releasing a duet just as he’s preparing to go back on tour. Even as he stares down his nineties, Nelson is remaining as busy as ever.

Strage Willie Nelson Stories

Willie Nelson has become the victim of speculation in his old age. A health scare in 2019 left many wondering if he was still alive, but luckily he is. This very tabloid claimed Nelson would attend Dolly Parton’s birthday bash, but no such party ever happened. Meanwhile, the Globe claimed Nelson was angering his wife by collaborating with Parton. That story was pretty impossible to believe, for Parton and Nelson have been friends for decades.

Retirement Stories Abound

The Enquirer has a bad habit of predicting retirements that never happen. It claimed Mark Harmon was retiring from NCIS but lacked any compelling proof. Gossip Cop also busted its story about Drew Carey and Conan O’Brien entering retirement due to network drama. These folks are still staying busy.

Retirement is just a trope this tabloid likes to use, so you shouldn’t take these stories seriously. Nelson is well past retirement age, but he’d still rather make music and tour than lay back at home. There’s no plan for his summer tour to be his last, so this story is completely false.

More News From Gossip Cop

Morgan Freeman Retiring From Acting?

Report: ‘Frail And Feeble’ Ozzy Osbourne Headed ‘To The Grave’

Fears For ‘Total Hermit’ Jack Nicholson’s ‘State Of Mind’?

Reports: Pat Sajak Struggling With Age, Stepping Away From ‘Wheel Of Fortune’?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.