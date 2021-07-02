Report: Willie Nelson’s 2021 Tour To Be His Last Due To Health ‘Complications’

Is Willie Nelson planning his farewell tour? One report says the upcoming tour will be the “Rainbow Connection” singer’s last. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘On The Road Again — One Last Time!’

According to the National Enquirer, Nelson is hitting the road for the last time. The 88-year-old icon is reportedly eager to get back touring because this will be the last time. A friend says, “He’s had bouts with emphysema and had to cancel a slew of shows because of the complications that come with age.”

Nelson would apparently rather not make a spectacle of his retirement. The friend explains, “Willie knows the road can’t go on forever.” Nelson plans to finish out this tour and ride off for good, the insider concludes.

Nelson Won’t Stop

Fans of Nelson are well aware that he can’t tour forever, but there are no plans for his next tour to be his last. A rep for Nelson denied this story, so Gossip Cop believes it to be false.

Retirement is not a taboo topic for Nelson. Parade asked Nelson about retirement earlier this year. He said, “Music is what I do, and retiring is something that I don’t even want to think about.” A few years ago, Nelson jokingly told Sammy Hagar that every time he hits the road, “I say ‘This is the last one.’” That was multiple tours ago, so it looks like Nelson is just destined to stay on the road.

In the same interview, Nelson says he’s spent his quarantine in the studio. He and Barbra Streisand are releasing a duet just as he’s preparing to go back on tour. Even as he stares down his nineties, Nelson is remaining as busy as ever.

Strage Willie Nelson Stories

Willie Nelson has become the victim of speculation in his old age. A health scare in 2019 left many wondering if he was still alive, but luckily he is. This very tabloid claimed Nelson would attend Dolly Parton’s birthday bash, but no such party ever happened. Meanwhile, the Globe claimed Nelson was angering his wife by collaborating with Parton. That story was pretty impossible to believe, for Parton and Nelson have been friends for decades.

Retirement Stories Abound

The Enquirer has a bad habit of predicting retirements that never happen. It claimed Mark Harmon was retiring from NCIS but lacked any compelling proof. Gossip Cop also busted its story about Drew Carey and Conan O’Brien entering retirement due to network drama. These folks are still staying busy.

Retirement is just a trope this tabloid likes to use, so you shouldn’t take these stories seriously. Nelson is well past retirement age, but he’d still rather make music and tour than lay back at home. There’s no plan for his summer tour to be his last, so this story is completely false.

