Report: Whoopi Goldberg ‘Bullying’ Co-Hosts On ‘The View,’ Might Be Forced On A ‘Break’

Has Whoopi Goldberg’s “constant bullying and temper tantrums” on The View caused show “bigwigs” to consider forcing her to take a break from the popular talk show? One tabloid claims Goldberg is “feuding with co-stars” and has everyone “walking on eggshells” over her blowups. Gossip Cop investigates.
A headline out of this week’s Globe reads, “Tyrant Whoopi Needs Chill Pill!” According to the tabloid, “bossy” Whoopi Goldberg has pushed everyone on The View, cast and crew alike, to “the edge of an explosive rebellion.” Even Goldberg’s co-hosts – Joy Behar, Meghan McCain, Sara Haines, and Sunny Hostin – haven’t been able to escape her “tyrannical antics,” a source tells the outlet.
As a result of Goldberg’s supposedly bad behavior, the so-called “insider” continues, “bigwigs” on The View are “near wit’s end and close to putting her out to pasture for a rest.” The insider goes on to say, “She’s feuding with her co-stars and snapping at everyone in her life. She’s frustrated with everybody and everything.”
“She’s got everyone walking on eggshells,” the source adds, “and producers are this close to telling her to take a break – whether she wants to or not.” The biggest problem is that Golberg apparently believes “she’s the only one there who knows what’s going on in the world and she’s blowing her top every day over something,” the source proclaims, adding, “It doesn’t take much to set her off.”
As an example of Goldberg’s supposed “wrath,” the outlet details a tense interaction between Meghan McCain and the older View co-host. The ladies had been interviewing the newly-elected Senator from Georgia Rev. Raphael Warnock and Goldberg was attempting to wrap up the segment. McCain kept pressing on, however, and was questioning Warnock about packing the Supreme Court when she was abruptly cut off by Goldberg, who yelled, “Hey, listen!”
More calmly, she added, “We’re going to say thanks to the Senator-elect Rev. Raphael Warnock and we will be right back. Thank you for coming back, sir.” A “fuming” McCain muttered, “Rude,” in response. The insider concludes, “The general feeling is Whoopi needs a time-out and to take care of herself because this behavior isn’t healthy for anybody!”
This tabloid has been pushing rumors about behind-the-scenes tension between the co-hosts, particularly between Goldberg and McCain, for years now. A rep for The View denied these latest allegations, insisting that Goldberg “is well-respected by cast and crew alike” and says rumors of tension are untrue. It doesn’t help the disreputable tabloid’s case that it has often engaged in spinning false stories about the ladies of The View’s alleged bad blood.
Last year, around this same time, the always questionable Globe claimed Goldberg was on the verge of quitting The View over her co-host, Meghan McCain’s, antics. Gossip Cop reported that was not the case, and Goldberg’s continued role on the popular hot topic debate show proves we were right. Months later, in September, the tabloid insisted that Joy Behar was about to resign from the show over McCain. Though the two women often clash on camera, neither has shown any signs of leaving.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
