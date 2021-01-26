Report: Whoopi Goldberg ‘Bullying’ Co-Hosts On ‘The View,’ Might Be Forced On A ‘Break’

More Supposed Feuds

Last year, around this same time, the always questionable Globe claimed Goldberg was on the verge of quitting The View over her co-host, Meghan McCain’s, antics. Gossip Cop reported that was not the case, and Goldberg’s continued role on the popular hot topic debate show proves we were right. Months later, in September, the tabloid insisted that Joy Behar was about to resign from the show over McCain. Though the two women often clash on camera, neither has shown any signs of leaving.