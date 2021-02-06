Report: 'Whipped' Prince Harry Stuck Working As Meghan Markle's 'Personal Assistant'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship has been questioned and criticized since they first went public. One outlet says that Markle’s essentially “emasculated” her husband with her demands. Here’s what’s being said.
"Meghan To Harry: I'm The Boss!" declared OK!. According to the outlet, Prince Harry seems to be taking the whole "happy wife, happy life" thing a little far as he bows to his wife's constant demands. An unnamed insider said that since the two left the UK, Markle has "essentially relegated her husband to the role of personal assistant" and all the chores that entails.
"Harry's whipped. He's at her beck and call from dawn till dusk," the snitch explained. "It would surely make the queen frown, but as Harry's said before, 'What Meghan wants, Meghan gets.'" The evidence of the assistant status, the magazine argued, was that the duke was "spotted on a lunch run" in their neighborhood.
Fetching food is just one of the tasks, it said, Markle also "put him on early morning diaper duty" for their son and "insists" that he contribute to the cooking, cleaning, and shopping. "Harry's happy to get some breathing room now and then," the insider added, "but he insists his favorite dutes are those of a husband and father." Still, there are some apparent concerns. "People worry Harry could wind up looking like an emasculated fool," a source said.
Wait, so the only concrete proof that Prince Harry is nothing more than a bossed-around assistant is the fact that he one time picked up lunch? Even if we take the extremely questionable “insider” at their word, the worst it gets is that a father has had to take care of his child and home — things that the “source” even says are things that he’s said he loves to do for his family.
Plus, the whole “What Meghan wants, Meghan gets” thing is just as absurd. That’s the statement an author claims that Prince Harry made about his wedding that isn’t verified or backed up by any legitimate sources. It’s just a piece of drama from a man who wanted to sell his book about the royals. It carries no value or legitimacy whatsoever, as evidenced by the fact it can only be found in the tabloids that have made a living off of attacking the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
There isn’t any such conflict or tension in the relationship, and they’re working together on their Archwell ventures. We don’t see any reason to besmirch a veteran that’s done nothing but take care of his family, especially at the behest of OK!. The tabloid and its source have claimed that the couple was moving to New York earlier this year. No such move happened. After that, it reported that they’d be moving to a farm, which again didn’t happen. It even dared to publish a story promising Meghan Markle would have a baby last May, which again wasn’t true. The only thing foolish here is this outlet for thinking that being a good father is somehow emasculating.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
