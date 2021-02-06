Report: 'Whipped' Prince Harry Stuck Working As Meghan Markle's 'Personal Assistant'

There isn’t any such conflict or tension in the relationship, and they’re working together on their Archwell ventures. We don’t see any reason to besmirch a veteran that’s done nothing but take care of his family, especially at the behest of OK!. The tabloid and its source have claimed that the couple was moving to New York earlier this year. No such move happened. After that, it reported that they’d be moving to a farm, which again didn’t happen. It even dared to publish a story promising Meghan Markle would have a baby last May, which again wasn’t true. The only thing foolish here is this outlet for thinking that being a good father is somehow emasculating.