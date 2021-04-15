Report: Wendy Williams ‘Starving Herself’ Before Show Returns From Hiatus

Wendy Williams is no stranger to health scares and worried fans. Insiders say that she might be pushing herself over the edge with her latest behavior. Here’s what’s going on.

Wendy Williams ‘Starving Herself’

The Globe says that Wendy Williams is in a “frenzy” that has her friends worried about her well-being. When the controversial host returns to her show after its hiatus, insiders say that she’ll be unrecognizable if she even makes it. “Wendy won’t be sparing any expense with a ton of nips and tucks!” a source says. “She’ll have Botox, some collagen, a boob lift, and other laser work done to smooth out wrinkles and freshen her face.”

The Globe points back to its previous coverage of Williams’ “downward spiral since her humiliating divorce,” which included her diagnosis of Graves’ disease and other health problems. Now, she’s “sparked fresh fears by starving herself while working herself to the bone behind closed doors,” and the magazine says that it could end poorly. “Nobody blames Wendy for wanting to look her best,” a source explains. “But her obsession with surgery is out of control.” Williams’ love of plastic surgery isn’t exactly a secret, as she’s openly talked about her experiences with breast lifts and Botox. “If Wendy keeps it up at this rate, there won’t be any part of her body that’s not plastic!”

Is Wendy Williams Okay?

It is absolutely true that Wendy Williams is a fan of plastic surgery. She’s shared videos, photos, and dozens of stories about all kinds of procedures, and she’s talked about how excited she is for her next nip or tuck. However, there’s absolutely no evidence to say that her friends are worried that she’s going overboard or that she’s starving herself behind the scenes. In fact, the whole

It’s also clear that Wendy Williams isn’t drowning in sorrow after her divorce. To the contrary, she seems happy as ever with her new beau. Unlike the tabloid’s accusations about her working herself into an early grave or scaring her friends, Williams is relaxing and having a great time focusing on her personal life instead of her career. Heck, she even shared a snap of her chowing down on some Burger King while on a road trip with her boyfriend. It’s obvious that the tabloid has no idea what’s going on with her.

Other Rumors

There are plenty of problems one can raise with Wendy Williams’ behavior or show, but the Globe seems obsessed with the host’s physical well-being. It’s claimed that she had a stroke on her show, which obviously wasn’t true. Likewise, it was responsible for a bogus report about Williams being on the verge of a relapse. Williams has her share of issues, but this outlet has done nothing but make up drama.

