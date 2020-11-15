Report: 'Tubby' Tyra Banks 'Can't Stop Eating'

Yes, Banks is heavier than she was when she covered Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue in 2019, but it’s not a change that came because of her “setbacks.” The model began dating her new boyfriend, a Canadian businessman by the name of Louis Bélanger-Martin, that same year, so it’s hard to believe that she’d be pining over her ex, whom she broke up with in 2017. And Banks’ long-lived modeling competition show, ANTM, ended in 2018, long before Banks supposedly began “packing on the pounds.” This article makes Banks out to be a sad, regretful woman who stuffs her face to avoid dealing with her emotions, but that’s clearly not the case.