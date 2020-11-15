Report: 'Tubby' Tyra Banks 'Can't Stop Eating'

Were Tyra Banks’ friends worried the supermodel was “locked in a midlife crisis” after she gained 30 pounds in one year? A tabloid recently insisted that the Dancing With The Stars host couldn’t “stop eating” after a series of “setbacks.” Gossip Cop investigated the claims and has a few corrections to make.
When an article begins with the phrase, “Oh, Lardy,” it’s obviously going to rely heavily on fat-shaming. That’s exactly how the Globe began its article on “tubby” Tyra Banks. Referring to the model as a “curvy clotheshorse,” the tabloid claimed to have spoken with sources who insisted Banks kept gaining weight because she “can’t stop eating.” According to those sources, Banks is “crushing the scales” at 197 pounds after spending years yo-yo dieting.
She’s always had a huge appetite but has managed to keep the weight down after a big binge by crash-dieting and exercising like a maniac. But something changed once she hit her mid-40s.
The insider went on to claim that friends of the DWTS host had her friends fearing that she’d hit a “midlife crisis” and had lost all ability to “curb her out-of-control cravings.” The tabloid foolishly consulted with a so-called “top doc,” a random doctor who had never treated Banks before, that her “wild weight swings” could potentially bring about “deadly” consequences.
If she keeps on yo-yoing, her heart can become damaged and she can shorten her life span!
As the article drew to a close, the suspicious source explained that the “weight woes” had come after a series of “setbacks” for Tyra Banks. “Her long-term relationship with baby daddy Erik Asla collapsed, and her show America’s Next Top Model ended after 24 seasons,” the tipster tattled. “Now her thighs and booty are enormous. She weighs almost 200 pounds!”
Yes, Banks is heavier than she was when she covered Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue in 2019, but it’s not a change that came because of her “setbacks.” The model began dating her new boyfriend, a Canadian businessman by the name of Louis Bélanger-Martin, that same year, so it’s hard to believe that she’d be pining over her ex, whom she broke up with in 2017. And Banks’ long-lived modeling competition show, ANTM, ended in 2018, long before Banks supposedly began “packing on the pounds.” This article makes Banks out to be a sad, regretful woman who stuffs her face to avoid dealing with her emotions, but that’s clearly not the case.
It’s also almost impossible for us to take any story that comes out of the Globe seriously. This untrustworthy outlet claimed a few months back that DWTS alum Derek Hough hated the way Banks ran the show. A rep dismissed the tale and insisted that the dancer has had a “lovely relationship” with Banks since before she joined the show as the new host this season. When an outlet is this wrong this often, it pays to be skeptical.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.