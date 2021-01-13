Report: 'Tubby' Ellen DeGeneres Indulging In Dangerous 'Binge Eating'

The testimony from the doctors and experts is worthless since they’ve likely never even met DeGeneres, let alone treated her, which the tabloid begrudgingly admits to. There’s also the false claim that DeGeneres pushed the “blame” onto producers. Accounts from former and current employees on The Ellen DeGeneres Show indicated that much of the abusive behavior came from the now-fired producers. DeGeneres also acknowledged in a statement that she was part of the problem as well and admitted that she could have done better by her staff to prevent what took place. She took responsibility, and it’s unfair and inaccurate for the tabloid to suggest otherwise.