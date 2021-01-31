Report: Trisha Yearwood 'Bickering Nonstop' With Garth Brooks In Lockdown

This is far from the first time Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood’s marriage has been questioned by the tabloids. One of the tabloid’s sister outlets, the National Enquirer, reported last April that the couple were fighting more than ever amid their popular series of Facebook Live concerts. Another sister outlet, the Globe, claimed that the couple were having a “marriage crisis” over Miranda Lambert. Gossip Cop easily proved that neither story had any truth to it whatsoever, but an absence of truth has never stopped the tabloids from making up bizarre and bogus stories about the country music legends.