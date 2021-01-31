Report: Trisha Yearwood 'Bickering Nonstop' With Garth Brooks In Lockdown

Are Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood “bickering nonstop” over Brooks’ sloppiness and many “bad habits”? According to a tabloid, the couple’s year in quarantine lockdown have brought “tense times” to their marriage. Gossip Cop investigates.
OK! reports this week that Trisha Yearwood has become “fed up” with her husband Garth Brooks’ “sloppy ways.” This news comes after Yearwood spent nearly a year in lockdown with her country music superstar spouse at the couple’s Nashville mansion. An insider tells the outlet, “It’s no secret he’s been getting on her nerves.”
As a result, Yearwood “is laying down the law” in order to get Brooks to “clean up his act.” The source continues, “She’s sick of the bathroom mess and his clothes on the floor, so she’s making a list of dos and don'ts.” Included in that list of “dos” are orders that range “from wearing deodorant to being ready for dinner at a set time.”
“Garth has so many bad habits that annoy her, and they’ve been bickering nonstop,” the insider goes on to say. Despite all the fights, Brooks is well aware of who’s really in charge in the relationship, the source concludes, “Trisha rules the roost — and Garth has to follow orders if he wants to keep the peace.”
A quote from the inset photo gives a bit of context so Gossip Cop can guess where this particular rumor originated from. The couple recently had an interview with Extra where Brooks admitted, “I whistle everywhere I go,” and noted that the habit drives Yearwood “absolutely nuts.” Those are the only quotes from the interview that make it to print in this disreputable gossip rag.
The full quote is much more illuminating, which is why the tabloid clearly chose to cherry pick only the parts that served its purpose. What Brooks really said was that Yearwood had one pet peeve about him, which was the whistling, but he continued, “It drives her absolutely nuts and she's been so sweet to put up with it.” Yearwood also explained, “It’s not like just the occasional whistle, it’s really like a 24/7 thing.”
The two could not have been any sweeter together, which belies the nasty point the tabloid tries to make. Yearwood, by her own husband’s admission, has been sweetly “putting up with” his habit of whistling, a fact that the outlet conveniently fails to mention. If that’s her biggest pet peeve, then it seems unlikely that she’d be “bickering nonstop” over Brooks’ other habits. In all likelihood, all the issues listed by the magazine are probably as false as the testimony of the so-called “insider.”
This is far from the first time Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood’s marriage has been questioned by the tabloids. One of the tabloid’s sister outlets, the National Enquirer, reported last April that the couple were fighting more than ever amid their popular series of Facebook Live concerts. Another sister outlet, the Globe, claimed that the couple were having a “marriage crisis” over Miranda Lambert. Gossip Cop easily proved that neither story had any truth to it whatsoever, but an absence of truth has never stopped the tabloids from making up bizarre and bogus stories about the country music legends.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.
