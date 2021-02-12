Report: Tony Bennett Recorded One Last Song To Be Played At His Funeral

Has Tony Bennett recorded the final song he wants to be played at his funeral? A tabloid reports the “fading” singer planned his final curtain call. Gossip Cop investigates the report.
According to the National Enquirer, legendary singer Tony Bennett is arranging to say goodbye to his numerous fans with one last new song. Recently, it was reported that the 94-year-old singer had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016. A source tells the supermarket tabloid that Bennet wanted to embark on a farewell tour to thank fans in person, but due to COVID-19, those ideas were scrapped.
Instead, insiders claim the icon has spent the last several months working on and recording a new song that will serve as his final curtain call. “The song will be unveiled at his funeral and then released as a single, in a fitting tribute to him and his long, amazing career,” a source reveals. The tabloid insists the singer worked on his final tune months ago amid his battle with the neurodegenerative disease that affects a person’s memory.
The tipster adds, “Knowing that time was growing short and his awareness was dwindling, he worked hard to finish the recording. Tony knew he was racing against time, but he was determined to leave his fans one last song to remember him by.” The source concludes the report by stating Bennett “plans to go out on a high note!”
While it is true that Tony Bennett is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, he did not, however, record his final farewell song for his funeral. A rep for Bennett denied the tabloid’s report. The longtime artist did still perform for audiences and record songs until the coronavirus pandemic hit. Bennett also worked with Lady Gaga and recorded songs for the duo’s next album, which is a follow up from their 2014 project, Cheek to Cheek.
During an interview with CBS This Morning, Bennett’s wife, Susan Benedetto, revealed why the family decided to share the news about his battle with the disease now. Benedetto stated: “He always likes to say he's in the business of making people feel good. And so he never wanted the audience to know if he had a problem. But, obviously, you know, as long, you know, as things have progressed, it becomes more and more obvious when you interact with Tony that there's something up. And so it just seemed like now was the right time.”
In the report by AARP that revealed Bennett’s diagnosis, the singer’s son, Danny, also disclosed the family wanted to inform the public about Bennett’s condition before the album’s release since he will not be able to attend any press surrounding the album.
Though Bennett is still in it for the long haul, it’s obvious the ailment is starting to take a toll on the artist, which makes it hard to believe he’s recorded anything new as of lately. Plus, the Enquirer has a habit of prematurely putting celebrities on their death beds. For example, two months ago, the paper asserted Phil Collins wouldn’t live past Christmas. The tabloid also alleged Ozzy Osbourne was on the brink of death. Gossip Cop clarified these horrendous reports at the time.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.