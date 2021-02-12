Report: Tony Bennett Recorded One Last Song To Be Played At His Funeral

Bennett's Family Is Sticking By His Side

During an interview with CBS This Morning, Bennett’s wife, Susan Benedetto, revealed why the family decided to share the news about his battle with the disease now. Benedetto stated: “He always likes to say he's in the business of making people feel good. And so he never wanted the audience to know if he had a problem. But, obviously, you know, as long, you know, as things have progressed, it becomes more and more obvious when you interact with Tony that there's something up. And so it just seemed like now was the right time.”