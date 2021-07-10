Report: Tom Selleck ‘Stepping Away’ From Acting And Hollywood For Good

Tom Selleck has one of the most iconic mustaches of all time (sorry Ted Lasso, you’re not quite there yet). Last year, one tabloid reported that Selleck and his superb facial hair were leaving Hollywood for good. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story to see where the Magnum P.I. star is now.

Leaving Hollywood

This time last year, Star reported that Selleck was once again taking a break from Hollywood. The actor did something very similar back in the ’80s at the height of his fame. This time, the outlet explained, the icon was leaving show business to spend more time with his family. “At his age, Tom wants to do more to do outdoorsy things like to do on the ranch. And he wants to spend more time with his family,” an inside source told the magazine.

If he went through with it, Selleck would be abandoning Blue Bloods, his successful procedural crime drama. “Tom has more than enough money, and he’s not attached to fame and the trappings that go along with it. So he’s thinking about stepping away once and for all,” the source continued, noting the actor’s love-hate relationship with Hollywood. The outlet concludes that he is just a “low-key kind of guy” that doesn’t enjoy big parties and believes in “having moral values” that conflict with Hollywood.

Tom Selleck Selling Out?

According to the report, he’s also the kind of guy to write a tell-all book that would include “bombshell” secrets about his life. “There have been lots of rumors about his love life. Everyone speculates on who he did kiss but he’ll talk about who he didn’t,” the source spilled. “Tom feels like he accomplished what he’s wanted, he’s had a full life away from the showbiz machine and now wants to give back.”

In our initial investigation, Gossip Cop raised an important question: If Selleck is looking to step away from Hollywood, then why is the actor still signed on to play Commissioner Frank Reagan on the hit CBS show Blue Bloods? In a People magazine interview, Selleck talked about being on the show for as long as possible. “I don’t think there is an endpoint. I think there is a lot of life in the show, as long as you let your characters grow and get older.” The series was also renewed for a 12th season in April with Selleck returning.

Star’s sister publication the National Enquirer loves to stir up drama with the mustachioed TV icon. Gossip Cop has busted multiple shocking stories from the paper, including rumors that Selleck was leaving Blue Bloods due to poor health, writing a scathing memoir, and feuding with fellow CBS actor Mark Harmon.

