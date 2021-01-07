Report: Tom Selleck Going Blind

Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck has been a stalwart in Hollywood for decades. Selleck will soon turn 76, so he’s frequently targeted by tabloids over his age and health. One tabloid says his days in Hollywood could be numbered as Selleck may soon lose his vision. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to the National Enquirer, Sellck “has been struggling with a host of medical problems,” with the most pressing one being “crippling arthritis.” To combat arthritis, the Magnum P.I. star has sight “long-term use of steroids.” These “could rob the star of his vision.” An insider sadly sums the situation up: “Macho Tom is falling apart before our eyes.”
It is true that long-term anti-inflammatory use could cause vision impairment, but this story is nothing more than an inflammatory story about a beloved star. The report is totally made-up. A spokesperson for Selleck went on the record with Gossip Cop and called this story “completely untrue” before adding.
Tom is in excellent health
This tabloid would have you believe Selleck is suffering from medical problems, but there’s no real evidence of that. He’s still maintaining the same schedule he has for the last decade or so. Season 11 of Blue Bloods is airing now and, according to IMDB, he’s working on another Jesse Stone film too.
This constitutes business as usual for Selleck, which makes this alleged blindness all the less likely. When he’s not acting, Selleck can be seen leaving enormous tips around New York City.
The Enquirer is constantly making up stories about Selleck and his health. In February 2019, it claimed he would be leaving Blue Bloods due to ailing health. He’s still the star of the show nearly two years later. Gossip Cop also busted its report about Selleck feuding with Mark Harmon over who was the top dog at CBS. A spokesperson for Selleck called that report “completely false,” and no evidence existed beyond untrustworthy “sources.”
This tabloid also claimed Selleck would receive $10 million for a tell-all memoir. Selleck did release a memoir, but it was not the dirt-spilling book this tabloid made it out to be. This tabloid frequently targets Selleck, but it has no insight into his life or health whatsoever.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
