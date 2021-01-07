Report: Tom Selleck Going Blind

A Frequent Target

The Enquirer is constantly making up stories about Selleck and his health. In February 2019, it claimed he would be leaving Blue Bloods due to ailing health. He’s still the star of the show nearly two years later. Gossip Cop also busted its report about Selleck feuding with Mark Harmon over who was the top dog at CBS. A spokesperson for Selleck called that report “completely false,” and no evidence existed beyond untrustworthy “sources.”