Report: Tom Cruise 'Paranoid' Cher's Memoir Will Include Their 'Steamy' Fling

If no one knows what’s going to be in the book, why would Tom Cruise think that Cher would even mention their fling? Though the source insists the brief encounter left an “impression” on the singer, what proof do we have that it will be included in the book? Cher has lived an incredible life, and achieved so much over the course of her career. Also, what sort of details does this tabloid think Cher will include? She’s writing a memoir, not 50 Shades Of Grey. It’s highly unlikely that Cher will include the sorts of details that this outlet is hinting at.