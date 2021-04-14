Gossip Cop

 by Brianna Morton
Tom Cruise in a shirt and vest shooting Mission Impossible Celebrities Report: Tom Cruise ‘Lonely’ And Fears His Career Is ‘Fading’

Is Tom Cruise fading away? One story says he’s a lonely man with a dying career. Gossip Cop investigates. Tom Cruise’s ‘Lonely Life’ According to Woman’s Day, Tom Cruise is lonelier than ever. Years of high-profile breakups and drama have left him weary and weathered. A friend of the Interview the Vampire star says, “Little […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Is Tom Cruise fading away? One story says he’s a lonely man with a dying career. Gossip Cop investigates.

Tom Cruise’s ‘Lonely Life’

According to Woman’s Day, Tom Cruise is lonelier than ever. Years of high-profile breakups and drama have left him weary and weathered. A friend of the Interview the Vampire star says, “Little by little, Tom has separated himself from friends and industry colleagues and left Hollywood largely behind. He’s one of the biggest stars in the world — but he is also the loneliest.”

A source says Tom Cruise “was so burned by the world turning on him after Katie divorced him that he trusts no one.” The star mostly stays to himself on film sets now, with a source saying, “If he’s not careful, by laying low, he’ll fade into obscurity.” Cruise is seemingly destined to be alone, as an insider says “he’s terrified of picking the wrong woman.”

To make matters worse, Cruise is also estranged from his family. A source says Cruise’s lack of contact with Suri Cruise “haunts him every day, especially because he knows from pictures that she looks just like him.” The article concludes with a source saying Cruise feels terrible because “he knows that [Suri] asks about him a lot.”

Tom Cruise Is Not Obscure

If Cruise hasn’t had any contact with Suri for years, then how would he know that she asks for him? Furthermore, how in the world would Woman’s Day know what Suri is saying? Katie Holmes has protected her daughter’s privacy, so it’s impossible for the tabloid to know what it claims to.

In that same vein, the tabloid says obscurity is Cruise’s biggest fear. Again, how does it know his biggest fear? In 2011, he said his biggest fear was falling. Furthermore, no real friends of Crusie would ever talk to an outlet like Woman’s Day.

There are some actors who go from superstardom to quiet lives. That is not Tom Cruise. He’s still one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars and is in blockbuster after blockbuster. He stars in both the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible 7, as well as the eighth Mission: Impossible film. You don’t fall into obscurity by starring in successful blockbusters.

Here’s The Catch

This story says Cruise is unlucky in love, but just a few months ago the tabloid sang a very different tune. Back in October, this tabloid claimed that Tom Cruise had a crush on Hayley Atwell, his Mission: Impossible 7 co-star. In that story, he was excited because Atwell “might be The One,” but now he’s apparently given up on love?

In February, Woman’s Day blamed Scientology for Cruise’s lack of love, but Cruise has been married three times now. The tabloid has also run stories about Cruise pursuing Vanessa Kirby and Michelle Dockery. It can’t decide if Cruise is lonely or a womanizer. Since there’s no consistency or logic to this story, Gossip Cop has concluded that it’s completely false.

