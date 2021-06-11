Report: Tom Cruise Going On ‘Undercover’ Dates With Sofia Boutella

Tom Cruise isn’t known for dating around, but when he finds someone he likes, he often sticks with them for a while. Earlier this year, one tabloid seemed to think the Mission: Impossible star had been secretly dating Sofia Boutella. Gossip Cop is investigating the story to see if the former co stars were more than friends.

Former Coworkers Tom Cruise And Sofia Boutella Dating?

According to the National Enquirer, Cruise was taking great precautions to keep his relationship with his The Mummy co-star underwraps — including wearing disguises. “They’ve been quietly dating in London for months, and he’s been making the most of the lockdown situation,” an unnamed source told the magazine. “He’s just enamored by her beauty. But he doesn’t want to scare her off so they’re taking things slowly.”

Despite knowing each other since 2016, Cruise apparently kept his crush on the 38-year-old star hidden from her until this year. “He wooed her gently sending her flowers, and eventually, over time, it worked!” the insider added. The outlet claimed the two colleagues hit it off again at a pre-Oscar party in February where they talked for a long time and appeared to be flirting, the same insider said. “Tom was in luck when they both found themselves stranded in London this spring. Pals predict Sofia could very well become the next Mrs. Cruise — at least if Tom has his way!”

What’s Going On With Tom Cruise?

Gossip Cop can say this story is absolutely false. First off, a publication cannot drop a juicy piece of information, like Tom Cruise donning disguises to date another movie star secretly, and not elaborate on it. The unnamed source should have had all the bizarre and weird details surrounding that claim. For a tabloid to completely blow past that detail and not elaborate on such a weird concept just proves how false the report is.

Around this same time, Gossip Cop busted a similar story, this time in Woman’s Day. Once again, an unnamed tipster divulged that Cruise was “going all out to make Sofia part of his life” including introducing Boutella to his older children and even ex-wife Nicole Kidman. Of course, the article claimed Boutella’s friends and family were worried that Cruise would brainwash her into joining Scientology. With that story, a source close to Cruise asserted that Cruise and Boutella were not dating. In fact, the actress is in a relationship with fellow thespian Keean Johnson.

The Enquirer previously claimed that Tom Cruise was panicked about Cher revealing the fact that they’d had “secret flings” in a tell-all. That story was just as false as this one connecting him to Sofia Boutella, and the Enquirer isn’t worth trusting for a second.

