Report: 'Today' Star Hoda Kotb Afraid Fiancé Has 'Cold Feet' After Wedding Delay

Was Today Show anchor Hoda Kotb afraid her fiancé Joel Schiffman was secretly “delighted” that their wedding had been delayed? A tabloid insisted Kotb’s “crippling insecurities” were causing her to worry that Schiffman didn’t actually want to marry her and that her “dream wedding” would never happen. Gossip Cop looked into the claims and can explain the facts.
After the ongoing coronavirus pandemic delayed Hoda Kotb’s fall wedding to her longtime partner Joel Schiffman, the Globe hinted that the Today Show star’s fiancé might have “cold feet” about going through with the ceremony. Sources told the outlet Kotb was “heartbroken” over canceling her fall wedding, but she feared Schiffman was secretly “delighted over the delay.”
She’s so disappointed to call off the wedding. It was going to be beautiful, in New York, in autumn, and they had the venue booked and the invites ready. Plus, she’s been working out like crazy so she’d be slim for her final dress fitting.
All of that paled in comparison to why Kotb was most upset, the dubious insider continued. Schiffman, described by the tabloid as a “dashing financier,” supposedly had a “nonchalant attitude” about the couple’s “nixed nuptials.” The tipster snitched, “She wanted to see some emotional response – but all she got was a blank face.”
Despite the fact that Schiffman was the one to propose late last year, the insider claimed Kotb’s “crippling insecurities are getting the best of her.” “Hoda is terribly insecure and worries her dream wedding will never happen and she’ll wind up alone,” concluded the source. It’s been several months since the tabloid ran this ridiculous story, and now Gossip Cop has the evidence we need to completely debunk the rumor.
Hoda Kotb spoke with People recently about postponing her nuptials and revealed some details about the destination wedding that contradicted the Globe’s bogus narrative. The Today anchor said that the plan was to get married in Mexico, right where Joel Schiffman first proposed to her. Already, the source’s claim that the pair planned to wed in New York has fallen apart. Though her hopes for a destination wedding aren’t “in the cards anymore,” Kotb insisted that she “always wanted kind of a beach wedding.”
The wedding is, of course, still on and has been rescheduled for some time in the summer next year, with Kotb adding, “of course it's going to be a beach wedding, and we'll probably do it somewhere around New York.” The interview was also very telling of Kotb’s relationship with her fiancé.
He's a world-class dad and one of the kindest people I think I've ever known...I think what's been revealed to me is he's everything I thought he was and more. And I think that that's reassuring.
Far from sounding wracked with “insecurities” and fears she’d “wind up alone,” Kotb sounds as if she’s very happy with her relationship, even going so far as to say she “chose well” when it came to Schiffman. This tabloid’s claims fell apart one by one with the barest amount of scrutiny, which is par for the course for the disreputable Enquirer.
This outlet previously published a sensationalized report claiming Hoda Kotb had been “fired” from The Today Show. Clearly, Kotb still has her long-running job with the show. The outlet seems to be obsessed with Kotb being fired because it also claimed the popular host’s days on the show were “numbered.” Gossip Cop determined that claim was false as well and time has proven us correct. This tabloid’s habit of getting the story wrong will one day come back to bite it.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
