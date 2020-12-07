Report: 'Today' Star Hoda Kotb Afraid Fiancé Has 'Cold Feet' After Wedding Delay

This outlet previously published a sensationalized report claiming Hoda Kotb had been “fired” from The Today Show. Clearly, Kotb still has her long-running job with the show. The outlet seems to be obsessed with Kotb being fired because it also claimed the popular host’s days on the show were “numbered.” Gossip Cop determined that claim was false as well and time has proven us correct. This tabloid’s habit of getting the story wrong will one day come back to bite it.