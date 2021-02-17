Report: ‘Tiny Tyrant’ Tom Cruise Turning ‘Mission: Impossible’ Into A ‘Nightmare’

Has Tom Cruise turned working on the set of the new Mission: Impossible film “into a nightmare”? A tabloid claims that the actor has been driving the crew to “the brink” with his “obsession” with finishing the action flick. Gossip Cop looks into the report and comes to our own conclusion.

Tom Cruise Holds ‘Mission: Impossible’ Crew ‘Under Thumb’

“Tiny tyrant” Tom Cruise has been keeping the staff and crew on the latest addition to the Mission: Impossible franchise “under thumb” according to this week’s edition of the Globe. One source tells the outlet that a “lot of us” want to cut their “losses and leave things for a while, then pick up when we can.” The film had already faced one shut down after a COVID-19 outbreak in Italy, which had delayed production.

Then came Cruise’s recorded rant at two members of the crew after they seemingly broke social distancing protocols on set. Despite all the setbacks faced by the film, however, “Tom is completely obsessed with finishing” the film and “nothing will stop him.” In fact, the “delays and difficulties” brought on by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns haved only “fueled” his “obsession.”

“He’s the most determined person,” continues the tipster. “It’s impressive but a nightmare.” Making matters worse is the production’s move to the United Arab Emirates, which has supposedly caused “grumbling” among the junior staff and others. The tabloid maintains that because of Britain’s 10-day “red-list” self-quarantine rules for people entering the country from the UAE, many are “up in arms.”

An Odd Admission

“This is starting to feel like a real nightmare of a production,” the insider goes on to say. The anonymous tipster admits that a lot of the problems plaguing the production have been “totally unavoidable.” Still, the crew and staffers supposedly held out hope that “filming out in the UAE would give the crew more freedom to make headway without holdups.” The source ends the article on a sour note, telling the tabloid in closing, “It feels like everything is against them and morale is really down.”

Gossip Cop’s Seen Enough

It seems ridiculous that this tabloid would blatantly blame Tom Cruise at the beginning of the story, insinuating the actor had some sort of sick “obsession,” then just full-out admits that none of the things the crew is supposedly complaining about is Cruise’s fault whatsoever. Cruise can’t help that the filming schedule put the crew and staff in the UAE, nor does he control the British protocols surrounding travel in the age of COVID-19.

The tabloid shoots itself in the foot because its argument is the definition of illogical, anyway. Of course Cruise wants to finish the movie, as do the rest of the cast and crew. With all the restrictions and new rules in place to stop the spread of the deadly virus, most everyone working on the project has to be frustrated, but they’re all still working together towards the same goal: completing the movie. Only a trashy outlet like the Globe would try to twist the situation into a slight against Cruise.

This outlet has long published blatantly insulting articles about Tom Cruise, including one recent piece that claimed he was a “pint-sized control freak” who couldn’t find love. Gossip Cop took the outlet to task for its bogus and needlessly cruel words. We also debunked the magazine’s report that Cruise was choosing between two of his Mission: Impossible co-stars for his next wife. The claim was as laughable as it was false, much like everything else this tabloid publishes.

