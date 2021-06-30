Report: Tiger Woods Doing ‘Worse Than We Know’ With ‘Agonizing’ Recovery

Is Tiger Woods privately suffering? One report says the greatest golfer of his generation is still reeling from his car crash in February and is refusing appearances to keep attention at bay. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Why Crippled Golfer Rejected TV Host Gig’

According to the Globe, Woods is crippled after his terrible car crash. He’s so hurt, a source reveals, that he won’t even accept speaking gigs. Woods was offered the chance to do commentary for the U.S. Open but declined. Dan Hicks, the head honcho at NBC Sports, was shocked at Woods’ rejection. “We were all thinking how good it would be. But he didn’t want to do it,” Hicks said.

Tiger Woods’ recovery process has reportedly been agonizingly slow, and he’s in no shape to appear in front of cameras. The insider says, “He’s still in a lot of pain and it’s a lot worse than he lets on.” Sources predict that Woods “won’t be out and about greeting fans until early next year.”

Even though Woods was able to take an Instagram photo with his dog, the outlet argues that he could not hide the pain from his face in the snap. An insider says, “If cameras were on him at the Open, it would expose how bad a shape he’s in — and that wasn’t something he was prepared to do.”

What’s Going On With Tiger Woods?

This is an especially devious story because parts of it are true. Woods was offered a chance to be a part of the U.S. Open and did decline. He’s also still on crutches from the accident. However, the tabloid deliberately only tells half the story.

The quote from NBC’s Dan Hicks is real, but it’s been willfully cut off as if to confirm Globe’s sensationalized story. Hicks went on to explain, “There’s also a part of Tiger that doesn’t want to become this, I don’t want to, for lack of a better word, a sideshow at an event where we should be concentrating on what’s happening.” This is right on the money, for a Woods appearance, even as a commentator, would have dominated all discussions at the U.S. Open. Hicks added that doing one commentary event would result in Woods getting asked to do many events, and that’s a slippery slope best avoided entirely.

How’s He Doing?

Tiger Woods is still recovering from his accident, but it’s not as dire as this tabloid would have you believe. It exaggerates the pain on Woods’ face from a recent Instagram picture, for the grainy photo actually reveals him smiling.

Woods is actually feeling well enough to travel. Earlier this month, he popped up in Los Angeles where he appeared to get around as well on crutches as could be expected. There’s been a lot of misinformation about Woods following the crash, but it looks like he’s well on the road to recovery.

Tiger Woods Rumors

This tabloid declared there was a massive conspiracy around Woods’ crash without having any firsthand evidence whatsoever. It also invented a conflict between Woods and his ex-wife Elin Nordegren, but they’re on good terms. The Globe just has it out for Woods and attacks him at every opportunity. He rejected this commentary gig not because he’s paralyzed by pain, but because he didn’t want to become a spectacle that pulled attention away from the tournament.

