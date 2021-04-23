Report: ‘The Talk’ Co-Hosts Fighting Over Who Will Be ‘Queen Bee’ After Sharon Osbourne Departure

With Sharon Osbourne ousted from The Talk, one report says the rest of the cast is fighting over her spot at the head of the table. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Gals Battle For Sharon’s Crown’

According to the National Enquirer, Osbourne may be gone from The Talk but the infighting remains. Sheryl Underwood, Elaine Welteroth, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Amanda Kloots are battling over who will be the queen bee. A source says “they all think they deserve a shot to be the top dog.”

Underwood thinks she’s earned the top spot just for longevity, but an insider says Welteroth is the favorite: “Elaine is smart, young and beautiful, and could bring in a whole new generation of viewers.” The story concludes with a tipster saying “it’s every woman for herself!”

What Does This Mean?

A rep for the program denies that there is any infighting, so Gossip Cop is busting the story. If the tabloid had actually watched The Talk, it would have known this. Since Osbourne left, with her seat being replaced by a gap, the program’s been very civil and supportive.

The phrase “top dog” is inherently meaningless. The Talk is a panel-based talk show, with Osbourne just one of many on the show. If anyone could be considered the top dog, it would be Inaba because she’s the moderator. She’s been the moderator for years now, ever since Julie Chen departed in 2018.

Osbourne will likely be replaced in the next year. The Talk has routinely seen co-hosts leave and be replaced. This story denies the precedent set by the show, so it’s transparently false.

Tired Story

Last July, this very tabloid claimed Tom Selleck and Mark Harmon were fighting over who would be the “top dog” at CBS. This is just a vague way for the tabloid to say there’s a rivalry going on, but an empty phrase like top dog betrays the utter lack of stakes involved. Everyone on The Talk signed on to be a co-host, so why would they suddenly be feuding?

Other Bogus Stories

This tabloid has repeatedly demonstrated a lack of insight into the inner workings of The Talk. It reported that Osbourne had been fired in December, months before she was actually let go. It recently claimed Osbourne was begging to keep her job, but she was ready to go.

Gossip Cop also debunked the Enquirer in 2019 when it claimed the Drew Barrymore Show would knock The Talk off the air. That simply hasn’t happened. It’s safe to say that this outlet doesn’t know the first thing about this talk show, so it’s safe to disregard this report as empty speculation.

More News From Gossip Cop

Historic ‘Price Is Right’ Moment Stuns Contestants, Drew Carey

Chaz Bono Weight Loss: Here’s How Cher’s Son Once Lost Over 60 Pounds

Luke Bryan Beaten By Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant, Lied About COVID Diagnosis To Hide It?

Reports Claim Harrison Ford’s Marriage To Calista Flockhart Is On The Rocks

Queen Elizabeth Stepping Down In Wake Of Prince Philip’s Death?

This Hair Oil Is The BEST At Restoring Thinning Hair According To Jennifer Garner