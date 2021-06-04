Report: ‘The Bachelor’ Producers Have Plan To Replace Chris Harrison For ‘Fraction Of The Cost’

Did producers on The Bachelor decide to forgo using a host for the next two seasons after Chris Harrison’s exit? A tabloid recently claimed that the popular dating reality show decided to cut costs by using former stars from the franchise to act as mentors instead. Gossip Cop found evidence that goes to the contrary.

The Straight Shuter column in a recent edition of the National Enquirer predicted that producers for The Bachelor had decided to kick former host Chris Harrison to the curb after he supported Rachel Kirkconnell after she received backlash for photos she took while wearing an Antebellum dress. Though Harrison later apologized for “excusing historical racism,” he agreed with Warner Bros. and ABC execs that he needed to step down “for a period of time.”

‘The Bachelor’ Producers No Longer Looking To Replace Host Chris Harrison?

In the meantime, producers sought to replace the long-time host, but their plans were soon derailed. According to Straight Shuter, the producers had been in talks with former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Emmanuel Acho, who’d hosted the After The Final Rose special in Harrison’s stead, but those talks soon fell apart over money demands. A “spy” told the outlet, “Emmanuel wanted big bucks to replace Chris, but he ended up overplaying his hand believing the show needed him more than he needed them.”

With apparently nowhere else to turn, the producers decided to go with the nuclear option instead of hiring literally anyone else. “Producers have decided to go without a host for at least the next two seasons,” the snitch insisted. Supposedly, since trying to hire someone else would be too expensive, the producers wanted to nix the role of “host” altogether.

“Instead, they’ll hire two former stars from the franchise to act as mentors for a fraction of the cost,” the source revealed. The tabloid went on to note that Harrison reportedly raked in $200,000 an episode, while the Bachelor or Bachelorette earned $100,000 for the season. Contestants on the show are not paid for their participation. The Bachelor franchise has been struggling in recent years with a slew of scandals and a drop in ratings compared to 2020.

Here’s What’s Really Going On

It’s not unthinkable that execs would search for ways to cut costs on the program, but that’s not what’s happening. Rather than go without a host for the upcoming season of Bachelor In Paradise, since Chris Harrison won’t be hosting, there will be a series of celebrity guest hosts. So far, David Spade has been the only announced host, though sources told Variety that other celebrity comedians had been asked to fill in as well.

That doesn’t sound like the show’s trying to cut costs. As of right now, alums of the dating show are hosting the current season of The Bachelorette, not acting as mentors as the outlet’s source claimed, but Harrison has made it clear that he’s more than willing to return to the program. Insiders, however, have told the far more reliable outlet that odds are the earliest Harrison would be able to return is in 2022 for season 26 of The Bachelor.

Until then, it’s possible that the franchise will continue making use of the large cast of alums from previous seasons, as well as various celebrity fill-ins. Since there are so many celebrities who call Bachelor Nation home, it probably won’t be hard to find willing volunteers to host the beloved reality show. Only time will tell if Harrison will find his way back on to the program.

