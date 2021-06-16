Report: Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn Planning To Elope

Are Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn planning to elope? That’s the story one tabloid was pushing this time last year. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the rumor.

Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Skipping The Formal Ceremony?

Twelve months ago, Star alleged Taylor Swift and her long-time boyfriend Joe Alwyn were ready to tie the knot, and they didn’t want to wait. But as the coronavirus pandemic made large gatherings like weddings difficult, the couple was considering keeping things very small.

An insider told the tabloid, “Neither of them wants to wait to have a formal ceremony,” adding, “Taylor and Joe are in this together, and this is what they want.” The source mused that the couple was “very excited” and had already written their “low-key vows.” The magazine even provided a picture of Swift and Alwyn dressed to the nines, walking hand-in-hand.

Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Get Ready To Exchange Vows?

So, if they were in such a rush, did Swift and Alwyn ever make it to the altar? Of course not, and it’s clear they didn’t have any immediate plans to. While we don’t doubt Swift and Alwyn are dedicated to one another, there’s been no news in the year since this article was published substantiating any of its claims. In the time since, both Swift and Alwyn won Grammy awards for their work on her album Folklore. It’s clear they work well in more ways than one, but there’s still no news of an engagement.

While it’s entirely possible that Swift and Alwyn may get married someday, tabloids like these have no insight into the private couple’s plans. That being said, Swift has maintained her desire to keep her relationship away from the public eye, and we should respect that. But, from what we can tell, the magazines are going to keep trying this story until one of them gets it right.

Other Taylor Swift Rumors

Gossip Cop has covered a multitude of stories claiming Swift and Alwyn are ready for matrimony, but not a single one of them has been based in fact. Earlier this year, In Touch reported Swift was in a “rush” to get married after her mother’s cancer diagnosis. Then the National Enquirer insisted they were rushing down the aisle. Woman’s Day then asserted that “broody” Swift was ready for a wedding and a baby. And most recently, Heat reported that Swift and Alwyn were eloping over Zoom due to the COVID pandemic. It’s clear Swifties should steer clear of the tabloids if they’re looking for news on the singer’s love life.

