Report: Taylor Swift Inadvertently Damaging ‘Puppy Dog’ Joe Alwyn’s Career

M
Matthew Radulski
6:00 pm, June 25, 2021
Are Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn on hard times? One report says his lack of work is starting to grind Swift’s gears. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Tethered To Taylor’

According to OK!, Alwyn and Swift have a problem. Alwyn is too busy following Swift around like a puppy dog to boost his own career. A source says Alwyns has “barely shown his face in LA” since moving in with Swift in Nashville.

Alwyn is currently busy filming a new Hulu series Conversations With Friends, but that can’t shoot forever. A source says “once he’s done, he’s going to have to put in some serious time on the west coast” to network with power brokers. While it’s all good that Alwyn and Swift have found love, an insider concludes that Alwyn “has to show people that he’s more than her loyal golden retriever.”

Makes No Sense

It’s very unclear what OK! actually wants Alwyn to do. It acts as if he’s not getting work only to acknowledge that he is. What’s the issue here? Alwyn is apparently a puppy dog for not planning out at least two years’ worth of projects at once? Is he supposed to get even more work before he’s owed respect?

The tabloid says that Alwyn’s career slowed down after 2018’s The Favourite and 2019’s Harriet. Literally every single actor’s career slowed down in 2020 because of COVID-19. Alwyn spent his 2020 winning the Grammy Award for Album of the Year for co-writing Folklore. He spent his off-year winning the top prize in music. Apparently, that’s not good enough.

He’s also set to star in the Lena Dunham-led Catherine Called Birdy once he wraps his Hulu series. Gossip Cop is at a loss for words, for Alwyn is completely misrepresented by this story. He’s very successful as an actor and songwriter, so this story is just absurd. This is just a hit piece on Alwyn for somehow not being famous enough.

Other Tall Tales

Swift has personally mocked OK! over its ridiculous coverage. It said she and Alwyn would wed last summer, but that didn’t happen. Gossip Cop also busted its story about Swift being jealous of Alwyn’s co-star Emma Mackey. Swift wasn’t worried about it, and Mackey wasn’t even single.

This is just an attack on Alwyn for not being as big a name as Swift. Precious few people on the planet are as famous as Swift, but Alwyn is a working actor whose stock is still rising. This story is just plain dumb.

