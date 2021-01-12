Report: Taylor Swift In A 'Rush' To Marry Joe Alwyn After Her Mother's Cancer Diagnosis

It’s unimaginable to us that Taylor Swift, in the midst of dealing with her mother’s cancer, would have to face rumors from insipid, cruel tabloids that blatantly used her mother as an excuse to make up stories about her personal life and future plans. It also has to be incredibly hurtful with the unspoken context: that if Taylor waits too long, she risks losing her mother before she gets married. This report came literally a week after Taylor made the announcement about her mother. Quite honestly, it’s one of the most sickening, thoughtless, and shameful stories we’ve ever encountered. Clearly this tabloid is incapable of shame, however, which explains why this piece was able to see the light of day in the first place.