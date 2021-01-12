Report: Taylor Swift In A 'Rush' To Marry Joe Alwyn After Her Mother's Cancer Diagnosis

Did Taylor Swift decide to marry her boyfriend of four years, Joe Alwyn, after her mother was diagnosed with a brain tumor? One tabloid reported that the pop star saw no reason to “wait around” before walking down the aisle with Alwyn. Gossip Cop looked into the matter and has some harsh words for the outlet that printed the story.
In Touch reported last year that Taylor Swift wanted to marry boyfriend Joe Alwyn “sooner rather than later” in the after receiving bad news about her mother, Andrea, and her battle with cancer. Andrea had originally been diagnosed with cancer in 2015, and the disease made a heartbreaking return in 2019. In January 2020, Taylor revealed that a tumor was found in Andrea’s brain while she was undergoing cancer treatments.
The tabloid used this grim, new turn in Andrea’s cancer battle to push an unknown and unverified source’s claims that Taylor had decided to wed Alwyn as a result. The outlet insisted that Taylor decided to “rush” to the altar with Alwyn because she wanted her mother to witness the nuptials. The source proclaimed,
Taylor knows Joe’s ‘the one,’ so the way she sees it, why wait around?
The insulting source continued, “Taylor knows that like most mothers, there’s nothing Andrea would love more than to see her daughter walk down the aisle with the man of her dreams. And Andrea adores Joe.”
According to that source, Taylor supposedly “envisions an intimate ceremony at her home with family and close friends.” At the end, the tabloid sickeningly added that “of course” Taylor would discuss her plans with her mom before sending out any Save the Dates because the singer had said in the past,
Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first.
We’ll cut right to the chase and call this story exactly what it is: a load of bull. That might sound crass, but it’s no crasser than In Touch exploiting Andrea Swift’s cancer diagnosis to push a fake narrative about a wedding, of all things. How dare this tabloid use the undeniably frightening and sad turn in Andrea’s cancer fight to write some nonsense about Taylor Swift getting married? Other tabloids have used random and bizarre reasoning to try and predict Taylor’s future plans for her boyfriend, but this piece really takes the cake.
It’s unimaginable to us that Taylor Swift, in the midst of dealing with her mother’s cancer, would have to face rumors from insipid, cruel tabloids that blatantly used her mother as an excuse to make up stories about her personal life and future plans. It also has to be incredibly hurtful with the unspoken context: that if Taylor waits too long, she risks losing her mother before she gets married. This report came literally a week after Taylor made the announcement about her mother. Quite honestly, it’s one of the most sickening, thoughtless, and shameful stories we’ve ever encountered. Clearly this tabloid is incapable of shame, however, which explains why this piece was able to see the light of day in the first place.
This supermarket gossip rag has pushed false stories about Taylor Swift in the past. Four years ago, in 2017, the tabloid reported that Taylor’s fans were “buzzing” that the pop star was expecting her first child. In reality, the tabloid was just using the supposed rumors of a pregnancy to fat shame Taylor, who admitted in her 2020 Netflix documentary Miss Americana that she had suffered from an eating disorder for years. Gossip Cop also called out In Touch’s sister publication Life & Style for its faulty report claiming that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were engaged. A source close to the situation informed us there was no truth to the rumor. Obviously this tabloid is no better than the company it keeps, which is saying something since we consider this outlet to be pretty despicable.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
