Report: Taylor Swift Eloping… Over Zoom?

Almost a year ago, one outlet reported that Taylor Swift was planning to elope with boyfriend Joe Alwyn in a quick ceremony. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story and seeing where Swift and Alywin stand after the pandemic.

Eager To Walk Down The Aisle

Even though everyone was deep into quarantine last August, Heat reported that even the pandemic couldn’t keep Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn from walking down the aisle. Insiders for the magazine said the couple couldn’t wait to say “I do” and were planning a “quickie” wedding, “no more than five minutes, tops.”

However, this is where the alleged plans started to seem a bit fishy – details of the proposed nuptials were all over the place. First, the couple wanted to do something in the UK, but COVID travel restrictions prevented them from doing so. There were rumors of the couple “throwing something intimate and low-key” in Nashville. A Zoom wedding was even thrown around as an idea. Of course, according to the outlet, the Folklore singer was still considering a “massive” wedding in the future.

So Many Weddings For Taylor Swift

As Gossip Cop pointed out last year, tabloids allege that the famous couple is getting married all the time. In April 2020, the same publication reported Swift and Alwyn were to wed in a North London Pub, a suggestion not mentioned in the August article. “Taylor has decided that she wants a small pub wedding with Joe and just a handful of their friends and family,” an “inside source” claimed. Another August report, again from the same publication, claimed that Swift’s good friend Blake Lively was planning a wedding for the couple. “Taylor and Joe have been unofficially engaged for over six months. Blake will be front and center as the maid of honor, while Ryan [Reynolds, Lively’s husband], has been tapped to be a groomsman.” Gossip Cop found all this to be untrue, especially now that the pair are still not hitched. To add to all that, earlier this week, Woman’s Day claimed the pair were ready for either a wedding or a baby. Gossip Cop busted the story.

As of now, Alwyn and Swift are still together and quarantining together through the pandemic. In March, the actor won a Grammy of his own for his work on Swift’s album Folklore under the pseudonym William Bowery. In her acceptance speech for “Album of the Year,” Swift thanked Alwyn for his support and acknowledged his input. “Joe is the first person that I play every single song that I write, and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine.”

