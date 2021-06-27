Report: ‘Supersized’ Elton John At Risk For Heart Attack After Yo-Yo Dieting

Is Elton John‘s health at risk as he struggles to keep the weight off? That’s the story one tabloid’s pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Elton John ‘Blimps Out’?

This week, the Globe reports Elton John has regained 40 pounds after just losing 30. John’s friends are reportedly worried the rapid weight gain has put him at a higher risk of heart attack. The magazine then points to a recent picture of the icon shopping in Beverly Hills, describing his physique as “supersized” despite appearing slim months back.

According to an inside source, John “is crunching the scales at a whopping 200 because he can’t control his appetite or portion sizes, candy binges and late-night snacks. Despite his flamboyant public persona, he’s emotionally sensitive and has been since he was a child, and many fear his overeating is a coping mechanism.”

The outlet then consults the opinion of a Florida-based physician who has not treated John who says, “He has massive abdominal obesity, which means he is likely to be diabetic and have high blood pressure and be at significant risk for a heart attack and stroke.” The doctor notes that his exhibition of “yo-yo dieting” can cause significant health risks and “sets you up for abdominal obesity that shortens lives.”

Elton John Finds Dieting ‘Impossible’?

So, is John putting his health at risk with his inability to stick to a diet? While it’s unlikely, we find it even less likely that the tabloid would have any intimate knowledge about John’s habits. The only “evidence” the tabloid presents includes claims from an unnamed insider, a single photo of John, and the opinion of a doctor who has not interacted with John at all.

To begin, we doubt anyone close enough to the star to know about his eating habits is speaking to the tabloid. It’s obvious the alleged source is either no friend of John’s or entirely fabricated. Then, there’s the photo. It’s worth noting that John is leaning forward in the picture, allowing his coat to extend in front of him making him appear much larger than he actually is.

Even if the photo did show some significant weight gain, none of us can claim to know what’s going on in his personal life to cause the change. There’s no use hearing from doctors with no ties to the star when all they’re doing is speculating based on poor photos like these. And most importantly, John’s weight doesn’t matter at all. Instead of celebrating the star’s iconic career and many successes, the magazine chose to bully him. It’s obvious the publication possesses no true concern for his well-being.

What we do know is that John is planning his final tour before retiring. In announcing his final tour dates, John said, “I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career.” Offensive tabloid stories aside, John seems active and excited for things to come.

The Tabloid On Celebrities’ Weight

It’s worth noting that the Globe is notorious for judging celebrities’ weight. Earlier this year the outlet alleged Dolly Parton was “wasting away” on 500 calories a day. Then the magazine claimed Kelly Clarkson’s friends wanted her to go to a “fat farm.” The publication asserted Angelina Jolie was “starving herself.” And more recently, Gossip Cop debunked the magazine’s claim that Russell Crowe was trying to lose 100 pounds. Gossip Cop found that not a single one of these stories was true. Obviously, the Globe is shameless when it comes to criticizing celebrities’ weight.

