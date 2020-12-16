Report: Steve Martin's Online Shopping 'Binge' Annoying Wife

Gossip Cop's Take

The only verified information the tabloid presents are the tweets Steve Martin made about Etsy. And the items the comedian mentioned, men’s bags and reversible belts, are a far cry from the big ticket items the tabloid’s so-called source mentions. What’s far more likely is that this outlet took Martin’s tweet as inspiration and ran the bogus source’s quotes to try and back up its ridiculous claims that Martin was “binging” on online shopping. That's a habit this tabloid often indulges in.