Report: Steve Martin's Online Shopping 'Binge' Annoying Wife

Was Steve Martin’s wife, Anne Stringfield, annoyed with him over his “out-of-control online shopping sprees”? A tabloid recently insisted that Martin’s “fixation” with online shopping has gotten so out of hand, the couple is running out of rooms to put all the “goodies” in. Gossip Cop looked for the origin of this rumor and can report the facts.
The Globe recently published an article claiming “goofy” Steve Martin was going on “out-of-control” online shopping binges, which was driving his wife, Anne Stringfield, “crazy.” A suspicious source told the tabloid, “He’s spending a fortune on things he doesn’t really need and that’s just not like him.”
Steve used to be such a modest spender. That is, until he discovered all these wonderful sites where you just click and it’s yours.
According to the source, Martin had been totally oblivious to online shopping until recently. But now that he’d gotten a taste, the tattler explained, he’s begun scooping up “big screen plasma TVs and super sound systems and other tech gadgets,” as well as “musical instruments he’ll probably never learn to play.” The comedian, the source proclaimed, was also allegedly into “old LPs, antiques, framed art and rare books.”
He gets so excited when new packages arrive. He’s like a kid in a candy shop.
Aside from the testimony of the unnamed tipster, the only other proof the tabloid presented was a pair of tweets Martin made after he “discovered” Etsy, which the outlet insisted revealed the SNL alum’s “fixation.” “I have just discovered Etsy. Goodbye,” Martin tweeted. “Men’s bags. See ya later … Uh oh. Reversible belts.”
Though the outlet admitted it wasn’t “likely” that Martin’s new habit would cause him to run out of money, it claimed he might need a bigger home since “there’s nowhere to put all this loot,” which was supposedly creating quite the nuisance for Stringfield. “Anne is getting pretty annoyed. They’ve got rooms full of boxes that haven’t been opened.”
He does send some items back. Sometimes he doesn’t remember what he ordered, so it’s a joyful surprise when he opens the box. It’s like Christmas every day – for Steve that is.
The only verified information the tabloid presents are the tweets Steve Martin made about Etsy. And the items the comedian mentioned, men’s bags and reversible belts, are a far cry from the big ticket items the tabloid’s so-called source mentions. What’s far more likely is that this outlet took Martin’s tweet as inspiration and ran the bogus source’s quotes to try and back up its ridiculous claims that Martin was “binging” on online shopping. That's a habit this tabloid often indulges in.
Gossip Cop has busted the Globe plenty of times in the past for its shoddy reporting. This tabloid recently accused Meghan Markle of penning an op-ed about her miscarriage as a publicity stunt. This outlet was also behind rumors that Sharon Osbourne was going to be fired from The Talk over her "diva behavior." Each claim turned out to be completely false, not to mention completely insulting. Clearly this tabloid doesn't find outright lies to be beneath it.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.
