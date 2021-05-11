Report: Stephen Colbert’s Obsession With Dolly Parton Leaves His Wife Furious

Is Dolly Parton destroying the marriage of Stephen Colbert? One report says his “obsession” with the country legend is getting on the nerves of Evelyn McGee-Colbert. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Colbert Is Drunk On Dolly’

According to the National Enquirer, Evelyn is not happy about Stephen’s crush on Dolly Parton. Back in October, Parton appeared on the Late Show and made Colbert cry while she sang “Bury Me Beneath The Willow.” A source says “he can’t help it, Dolly makes him go weak in the knees.”

Stephen thinks Parton is “the most beautiful and talented woman on the planet,” a source says. The two have even sung together on occasion. A snitch says “Evelyn’s a little jealous of the attention he lavishes on Dolly,” and thinks it’s demeaning toward her.

Stephen’s crush is verging on a total obsession. Sources say Stephen “has papered the walls of his office with photos of Dolly and [he] plays her music to relax at home.” The story concludes with an insider saying “Evelyn thinks it’s all a bit much. She’s told him to put his focus back on reality – his wife and their three kids.”

Colbert’s A Well-known Family Man

Did you know that Stephen is deeply religious? When he wasn’t hosting The Colbert Report, Stephen would teach Sunday school to his kids. Gossip Cop brings this up to prove that Colbert’s always been more devoted to his family than to celebrity culture. Or Dolly Parton for that matter.

Parton made Stephen cry not because he was “weak in the knees,” but because he was deeply moved. This was a genuine moment which the Enquirer is sullying by making it creepy. It’s not creepy, it’s just heartwarming.

As for the bit about Colbert’s office, well Gossip Cop has our doubts. In 2015, Stephen posted some Hanukkah videos from his personal office. Granted this peek is years old, but it still says a lot about Colbert’s character. You’ll see no Parton, but you will see what looks like drawings from his kids. This is just more evidence of what we already know: he’s a devoted family man.

Stephen had Evelyn on the show since Parton’s memorable appearance. The two jokingly flirted with one another. It’s cute! Clearly, this Enquirer story is completely false.

Other Dumb Stories

Parton is a favorite target of this outlet. We debunked its story about the “Jolene” singer trying to save Miley Cyrus, but Cyrus needs no saving. It also claimed Parton was starving herself, and would throw a $1 million birthday bash that never actually happened. This terrible track record speaks for itself. Stephen Colbert loves Evelyn and the kids more than he loves Dolly Parton.

