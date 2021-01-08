Report: Sofia Richie, Scott Disick Still 'Hooking Up' After Split

Gossip Cop's Take

In the time since this article was published, there have been several developments in both Richie and Disick’s romantic lives that call the claims of this article into question. Just a few weeks after this piece was released, Richie was confirmed to be in a relationship with a new man. About a month later, Disick entered into a new relationship of his own with the 19-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, Amelia Hamlin. With timing like that, it seems unlikely that Disick and Richie were carrying on some sort of illicit affair behind the scenes.