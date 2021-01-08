Report: Sofia Richie, Scott Disick Still 'Hooking Up' After Split

Were Scott Disick and Sofia Richie still secretly hooking up in the months after their final breakup? One tabloid claimed the two were still wrapped up in a “warped attraction” to each other. Gossip Cop looked into the rumor and can add some much-needed context.
“Scott & Sofia’s Secret Hookups!” read the headline on a recent article out of OK!. The tabloid, citing an anonymous source, claimed that despite the fact that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie had ended their three-year relationship over the summer, the two were still secretly “hooking up.” It would seem, the disreputable outlet insinuated, that the two weren’t ready to go “their separate ways just yet.” The insider whispered,
They’re still hooking up on the DL.
According to the source, the model and her former beau had been “meeting up from time to time, totally in secret.” “It suits them both this way,” the tipster added. “Sofia’s still attracted to Scott, but she wanted freedom to date other people.” Part of the reason for the secrecy was Disick’s apparent need to feed into a storyline for Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Disick, the source insisted,
was under pressure to feed into the narrative about himself and ex Kourtney [Kardashian getting back together] for the show.
“Friends” apparently believed the illicit “rendezvous” wouldn’t end anytime soon, the insider concluded. “Scott and Sophia just can’t quit each other. They have this warped attraction that they can’t find elsewhere.” Yes, the article did in fact misspell Sofia Richie's first name, which is especially embarrassing for the gossip rag since the model's name had been correctly spelled throughout the piece until this point. It's definitely hard to believe that this source would
In the time since this article was published, there have been several developments in both Richie and Disick’s romantic lives that call the claims of this article into question. Just a few weeks after this piece was released, Richie was confirmed to be in a relationship with a new man. About a month later, Disick entered into a new relationship of his own with the 19-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, Amelia Hamlin. With timing like that, it seems unlikely that Disick and Richie were carrying on some sort of illicit affair behind the scenes.
This outlet has gotten the story wrong before when it came to Scott Disick's relationship with Sofia Richie, which is why Gossip Cop had a hard time believing this latest drivel about the former duo. This is, after all, the same OK! that once claimed Disick was secretly dating Khloe Kardashian when he was actually still with Richie. We found that story to be utter nonsense, which is par for the course for the shameless tabloid.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.
