Report: ‘Smitten’ Lady Gaga Engaged To Boyfriend, ‘Gearing Up For Next Step’

Are Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky getting married? One report says the two are getting ready for the next step. Gossip Cop investigates.

Soul Mates

According to the National Enquirer, Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky have made a home of Malibu. The two are reportedly smitten with each other and plan to announce their engagement very soon. A source explains that the two got closer after Gaga’s dog’s got kidnapped, and now, the source says, “she doesn’t know what she’d do without him.” The insider adds that Gaga “believes Michael Polansky is her soul mate.”

Polansky, the tipster shares, loves everything about her, even her hypochondria. He’s apparently already started looking for a unique engagement ring that can match Gaga’s artistic personality. An insider concludes, “She knows she wants to spend the rest of her life with this guy, and the feeling’s mutual.”

So No Engagement?

This story devolves as it goes along. The title “Gaga And Her Guy Gear Up For Next Step” implies that they’re actively planning their future together. The article itself starts by saying they’ll announce an engagement soon, but it later says Polansky hasn’t even purchased a ring yet. This lack of continuity betrays that the Enquirer just wants to sell an exciting story regardless of reality.

In essence, this story is just saying Gaga and Polansky are in love. This is completely true, for in March Gaga said that “all I need” is Polansky and her doggies. Gossip Cop wouldn’t be surprised at all if they got engaged soon, but nothing’s happened yet. Therefore, this story can only be speculation. Time will tell if this happy couple does tie the knot, but that won’t repair this magazine’s putrid reputation.

A Bad Romance With Gaga

This tabloid has proven time and again to know nothing at all about Lady Gaga’s personal life. Last December, it claimed she was dating Brad Pitt. Before that, she was supposedly dating Bradley Cooper. There were a million stories about Cooper and Gaga dating because of A Star Is Born, but that simply never happened. She and Polansky started dating in 2019, yet these romances were still trumped up by this rotten tabloid.

There’s not a peep about Cooper or Pitt in this engagement story, just as there’s no peep about the supposed Lady Gaga biopic the Enquirer wrote about in 2019. There is no such movie in the works, thus shattering this outlet’s credibility. Claiming Polansky and Gaga will soon get engaged is a safe bet, but this terrible track record proves that it’s only a guess. Stay tuned to Gossip Cop for all the latest Gaga news.

