Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Lady Gaga in a Born This Way tshirt with her hair up Celebrities Report: ‘Smitten’ Lady Gaga Engaged To Boyfriend, ‘Gearing Up For Next Step’

Are Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky getting married? One report says the two are getting ready for the next step. Gossip Cop investigates. Soul Mates According to the National Enquirer, Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky have made a home of Malibu. The two are reportedly smitten with each other and plan to announce their engagement […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Matt Damon looking down News Matt Damon Slammed For His Insensitive Research, But Was He In The Wrong?

Matt Damon has earned critical acclaim for his work in Stillwater, but he’s now facing some harsh criticism. Did the Good Will Hunting star really do anything wrong as Amanda Knox says? Here’s what Gossip Cop has to say. Amanda Knox Is Upset Amanda Knox became a media sensation when she was convicted of murdering […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Megyn Kelly gesturing while sitting on stage in a black dress Celebrities Megyn Kelly Being ‘Wooed’ To Replace Meghan McCain On ‘The View’?

Is Megyn Kelly coming back to TV? One tabloid is claiming the former FOX News anchor is ready to return to the talk show genre, this time taking Meghan McCain’s seat on The View. Gossip Cop investigates. Is Megyn Kelly Going To Join ‘The View’? OK! is reporting that Kelly is set to take over […]

 by Cortland Ann
Emma Stone smiling in a black low-cut dress News Report: Emma Stone, Emily Blunt Also Considering Suing Disney

Scarlett Johannson’s crusade against Disney may have just opened Pandora’s box for other stars. As news of Johannson’s landmark lawsuit shakes the industry other actresses have considered joining her ranks in getting paid their worth. Reportedly Emma Stone and now Emily Blunt are mulling their options at taking the media juggernaut to court.  Knowing Their […]

 by Eric Gasa
Celebrities

Report: ‘Smitten’ Lady Gaga Engaged To Boyfriend, ‘Gearing Up For Next Step’

M
Matthew Radulski
4:00 pm, July 30, 2021
Lady Gaga in a Born This Way tshirt with her hair up
(Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Are Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky getting married? One report says the two are getting ready for the next step. Gossip Cop investigates.

Soul Mates

According to the National Enquirer, Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky have made a home of Malibu. The two are reportedly smitten with each other and plan to announce their engagement very soon. A source explains that the two got closer after Gaga’s dog’s got kidnapped, and now, the source says, “she doesn’t know what she’d do without him.” The insider adds that Gaga “believes Michael Polansky is her soul mate.”

Polansky, the tipster shares, loves everything about her, even her hypochondria. He’s apparently already started looking for a unique engagement ring that can match Gaga’s artistic personality. An insider concludes, “She knows she wants to spend the rest of her life with this guy, and the feeling’s mutual.”

So No Engagement?

This story devolves as it goes along. The title “Gaga And Her Guy Gear Up For Next Step” implies that they’re actively planning their future together. The article itself starts by saying they’ll announce an engagement soon, but it later says Polansky hasn’t even purchased a ring yet. This lack of continuity betrays that the Enquirer just wants to sell an exciting story regardless of reality.

In essence, this story is just saying Gaga and Polansky are in love. This is completely true, for in March Gaga said that “all I need” is Polansky and her doggies. Gossip Cop wouldn’t be surprised at all if they got engaged soon, but nothing’s happened yet. Therefore, this story can only be speculation. Time will tell if this happy couple does tie the knot, but that won’t repair this magazine’s putrid reputation.

A Bad Romance With Gaga

This tabloid has proven time and again to know nothing at all about Lady Gaga’s personal life. Last December, it claimed she was dating Brad Pitt. Before that, she was supposedly dating Bradley Cooper. There were a million stories about Cooper and Gaga dating because of A Star Is Born, but that simply never happened. She and Polansky started dating in 2019, yet these romances were still trumped up by this rotten tabloid.

There’s not a peep about Cooper or Pitt in this engagement story, just as there’s no peep about the supposed Lady Gaga biopic the Enquirer wrote about in 2019. There is no such movie in the works, thus shattering this outlet’s credibility. Claiming Polansky and Gaga will soon get engaged is a safe bet, but this terrible track record proves that it’s only a guess. Stay tuned to Gossip Cop for all the latest Gaga news.

More News From Gossip Cop

Lady Gaga Goes Without Makeup – Or A Shirt – In Latest Instagram Video

Lady Gaga Installing Panic Rooms For Her Dogs?

Yerba Mate Is Trending For Its Ability To Improve Health While Delivering A Jitter-Free Energy Boost

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.