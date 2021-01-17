Report: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Planning 2021 Engagement

Here's What We Know

Apparently the meeting went well, because the source says, “They were made to be together.” The source seems to believe that this can only mean one thing for the young couple’s future. “Her meeting his family was as inevitable as the fact they will be engaged soon!” It’s true that the romance between Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes has been moving right along at a nice pace, which is why Gossip Cop suspects that the pair very well may be considering an engagement. The two seem to be very much in love and Cabello wrote a long post on Instagram admitting as much just a few weeks back.