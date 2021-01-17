Report: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Planning 2021 Engagement

Are pop stars Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello on a “fast track” to a wedding? One tabloid contends that the two have engagement on the brain and it’s just a matter of time. Gossip Cop looks into the rumor.
According to this week’s National Enquirer, wedding bells may be sounding in the near future for Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. Sources tell the outlet there’s “nothing holdin’ them back” from planning a wedding together after Mendes took Cabello home over the holidays to meet his family. “Their relationship is more serious than ever,” one insider gushes, adding, "It looks like an engagement is in the cards for the new year!"
Mendes already made a good impression on Cabello’s family after he spent the summer quarantining with them in Florida. “They all got along great,” the insider chirps. “Shawn was like one of the family, doing chores and playing basketball with Camila’s dad.” All that was left was for Mendes to return the favor and bring Cabello to meet his family. The insider goes on to say that Mendes was “committed to having the Cuban cutie meet his clan and take things to the next level! He hadn’t seen them in forever because of the pandemic, and bringing Camila meant everything to him."
Apparently the meeting went well, because the source says, “They were made to be together.” The source seems to believe that this can only mean one thing for the young couple’s future. “Her meeting his family was as inevitable as the fact they will be engaged soon!” It’s true that the romance between Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes has been moving right along at a nice pace, which is why Gossip Cop suspects that the pair very well may be considering an engagement. The two seem to be very much in love and Cabello wrote a long post on Instagram admitting as much just a few weeks back.
That being said, the two singers are still in their early twenties, with Cabello being 23-years-old and Mendes 22-years-old. It’s quite possible that though they may be in love, they’re not even thinking about those next steps. Since Cabello and Mendes announced themselves that they were dating, it follows that they’ll announce when they decide to become engaged. Though this rumor certainly has enough evidence behind it to suggest that there’s some truth to it, Gossip Cop won’t fully believe anything we see until the couple says something first.
This isn’t the first time Gossip Cop has encountered a rumor about Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ imminent engagement. In Touch reported last spring that the musically inclined couple were secretly engaged. Since that report was released, however, it’s become apparent that the two had yet to take that next step. OK!, the Enquirer’s sister publication, predicted around the same time that the lovebirds were planning on moving in together. Gossip Cop believed there was some truth to that rumor and since the couple recently got a puppy together, it seems our instincts were right on target.
All accounts show the young couple are in love and very serious about their relationship, yet there is no evidence at this point to suggest an engagement is imminent.