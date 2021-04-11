Report: Sharon Osbourne’s Scandal’s Taking Huge Toll On Ozzy Osbourne’s Health

Are Sharon Osbourne‘s recent scandals affecting Ozzy Osbourne‘s health? That’s what one tabloid is claiming. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

‘Ozzy In A Tizzy’ Over Wife Sharon’s Scandals?

Sharon Osbourne recently left The Talk after accusations came out that the TV personality had made offensive comments and had generally acted hostile towards her cohosts. According to a recent edition of the National Enquirer, “Ozzy Osbourne is coming unstrung while wife Sharon’s career goes into a death spiral.” The publication insists that Sharon’s recent scandals are spelling trouble for Ozzy’s already fragile health. The article alleges that the recent trouble has put Ozzy into the position of caring for Sharon when it should be the other way around, given his health.

The article’s insider claims “Ozzy’s been under a great deal of distress over Sharon’s problems over at ‘The Talk’,” the source continued “he worries and fusses over her and can’t focus on anything else and it’s left many in his circle very concerned for his health, which is fragile enough already.” The article goes on to claim Ozzy is concerned he will have to bring home the bacon now that Sharon’s career is in shambles. That being said, the insider insists that “his terrified family is trying to convince him his body could never take the strain.”

Ozzy’s Health In Crisis?

So, has Sharon Osbourne’s scandals taken a toll on her husband’s health? It’s unlikely that’s the case. While the rock legend has spoken out about his Parkin disease, a type of Parkinson’s disease, there’s nothing to suggest his condition has worsened since Sharon’s scandals broke. On the contrary, Ozzy was just issued into the WWE Hall of Fame, and filmed a brief video accepting the honor. In the clip, Osbourne didn’t appear to be run down by stress as the article claims.

Furthermore, the source makes a strange claim that raises some questions about their credibility. It’s unlikely the couple is struggling financially and would need Ozzy to push himself back into the workforce. The couple combined is worth $220 million, and it’s highly unlikely their finances are too much of a stressor right now. There’s no evidence to support this article’s claims, and it’s likely just another false story spurred from Osbourne’s highly publicized departure from The Talk.

The Tabloids On Sharon Osbourne

The tabloids have been unstoppable following Sharon Osbourne’s scandal. Not long ago, a tabloid reported that she was holding The Talk hostage over her demand for a $10 million payout. The story was incredibly misleading, and Gossip Cop was able to set the record straight. Tabloids have even been baselessly speculating that Drew Barrymore would be replacing Osbourne on The Talk. Clearly, this article is another attempt to milk more drama out of Sharon Osbourne’s scandal.

