Celebrities

Report: Sharon Osbourne’s ‘Comeback On Track’ With Networks ‘Lining Up’ For Her New Show

C
Cortland Ann
Sharon Osbourne smiling in a black hoodie
(Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Sharon Osbourne is having a less than ideal 2021 after her controversial comments got her let go from her daytime gig at The Talk. However, one tabloid claims the British redhead is on the up and up. 

Is Sharon Osbourne Getting A New Show?

“Everyone is lining up to get Sharon Osbourne’s first interview since leaving The Talk – except The View,” the National Enquirer claimed in a report back in late April. Detailing the still murky waters Osbourne is trudging through after getting canceled for having “allegedly spewed racist and anti-gay comments at her own co-hosts.” Osbourne left the morning show as a result. However, one insider predicts the Brit will be fine. “Don’t worry about Sharon. She’s not looking for work – it’s looking for her!” 

However, the unnamed source doesn’t expect Osbourne will jump back into the job pool right away. “To her, this is not about finding another job. It’s about taking the right one.” These job opportunities include a new panel show, obviously, a solo morning show, and a possible “politically incorrect” late-night talk show with Piers Morgan, as Osbourne received backlash for supporting him after making racist comments about Meghan Markle. 

What’s In Store?

It’s funny but not surprising that the outlet would run a story claiming Sharon Osbourne is getting new opportunities and then spending the majority of said article talking about one job she will never get. Another large portion of the article talks about other questionable things Osbourne has said to past co-hosts, including Leah Remini’s claim she referred to co-host Julie Chen as “slanty eyes.” Holly Robinson Peete tweeted that Osbourne once said she was “too ghetto” for the show. These kinds of comments don’t typically get people jobs these days, which probably explains why Osbourne isn’t getting booked on any popular shows and may revive her family’s old reality show.

It’s also worth mentioning that Osbourne sat down for that “first” interview with Bill Maher on April 16, around the time this article was published. Since the rag didn’t have a clue that the interview was happening, it just proves that the magazine has nothing to offer but reckless inaccuracy. When it comes to this current scandal, the National Enquirer has gotten the story wrong before. Last month, the publication claimed daughter Kelly’s break from sobriety was caused by her mother’s controversy. In reality, the relapse was caused by the COVID-19 lockdown. Gossip Cop busted the story.

