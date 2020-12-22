Report: Sharon Osbourne Fired, 'The Talk' Getting Replaced With Drew Barrymore's Show

Plus, Chen left the show after its eighth season almost immediately after Moonves was accused of sexual misconduct and harassment in September 2018. If The Talk was just a vehicle for Moonves' wife, why has it stuck around for three more seasons? If the program was on its way out two years ago, why would CBS continue to hire new talent and promote the show so heavily? It's nonsense, and what's worse, this isn't the first time the infamous outlet has decided to argue that Moonves was somehow solely responsible for The Talk's existence without even hinting at the accusations surrounding his departure or the efforts of the women who have led the program.