Report: Sharon Osbourne Driving Off Co-Hosts, Taking Over 'The Talk'

Sharon Osbourne did not drive her co-hosts away. In fact, she still seems to be quite popular even with co-hosts who've already left the show, like Sara Gilbert. The article briefly mentions the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but foolishly dismisses it as the main reason behind the departures of Marie Osmond and Eve. Osmond joined the show pre-coronavirus, and was clearly expecting a different set up. Once the pandemic got going, however, it was clear that the show would have to be changed to a more virtual format, which wasn't what Osmond signed up for. Both Osmond and Osbourne have denied allegations of bad blood between the two of them. This outlet has pushed this false narrative multiple times in recent months, but that doesn't make the allegations true.