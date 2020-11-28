Report: Sharon Osbourne Driving Off Co-Hosts, Taking Over 'The Talk'

Is Sharon Osbourne behind all the recent casting shake ups on The Talk? Sources tell one tabloid that the “daytime diva fest” is facing its last days as a result of Osbourne’s “power grab,” and her former co-hosts, like Marie Osmond and Eve, fled the show as a result. Gossip Cop investigates.
In recent months, there have been two high-profile departures from The Talk: music legend Marie Osmond announced her decision to leave the show in September after a single season, and Eve, who’d been on the show for four seasons, announced her exit from The Talk on November 2. The National Enquirer reports this week that Sharon Osbourne was the reason for the popular co-hosts’ sudden and “damaging” departures.
Both Eve and Osmond explained their reasons for leaving. Since Eve lives in England with her husband, Covid-19 travel restrictions hampered her ability to get to set. Osmond previously stated that she wanted to spend time with her family and focus on other projects.
Despite the ladies’ explanations for their exits, the Enquirer, and its suspicious sources, insisted that Osbourne was really responsible for them leaving the show. Much of the blame, the source explains, lands on “self-promotional” Sharon Osbourne, who has supposedly been “relentless” in her efforts to take over the show after Julie Chen, The Talk’s former moderator, left the show last year.
Sharon has made it clear she’s in charge now. The other ladies are not thrilled with being reduced to supporting cast!
According to the source, Osmond had to go because she was “a bigger star than Sharon and she didn’t like that!” Osmond was also the “only one who stood up to Sharon,” which only “greased the skids for her exit,” the source opined. Though producers are allegedly aware that there’s a growing “fan backlash” against Osbourne, the source insists that she has “a stranglehold on the show.” So despite their concern, producers won’t do anything about it.
It’s a turn-off to everyone to see Sharon take over like this. The fans clearly don’t like her - and she’s driving off the other hosts. If this keeps up…they’ll be talked out for good!
Sharon Osbourne did not drive her co-hosts away. In fact, she still seems to be quite popular even with co-hosts who've already left the show, like Sara Gilbert. The article briefly mentions the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but foolishly dismisses it as the main reason behind the departures of Marie Osmond and Eve. Osmond joined the show pre-coronavirus, and was clearly expecting a different set up. Once the pandemic got going, however, it was clear that the show would have to be changed to a more virtual format, which wasn't what Osmond signed up for. Both Osmond and Osbourne have denied allegations of bad blood between the two of them. This outlet has pushed this false narrative multiple times in recent months, but that doesn't make the allegations true.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.
Ben Affleck 'Heartbroken' and 'Starving Himself' After Breakup With Ana de Armas Per Report
Report: Portia De Rossi Wants 'Trial Separation,' Ellen DeGeneres 'Begging' For Second Chance
‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Star Anya Taylor-Joy Admits She Thinks She's Weird Looking, We Disagree
Report: Ryan Seacrest In A 'Tragic Tailspin'