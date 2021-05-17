Report: ‘Shameless’ Star Emmy Rossum Pregnant, ‘Due In Late Spring’

Is Emmy Rossum expecting her first child with husband Sam Esmail? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop investigates.

Emmy Rossum Has ‘Big News’?

According to a recent report from Star, Emmy Rossum was sharing the news of her pregnancy with her coworkers on the set of Peacock series Angelyne. As an “industry insider” bluntly tells the tabloid, “Emmy’s pregnant.” The insider explains that Rossum and her husband, Sam Esmail, have, “talked about starting a family forever, so it’s a very special time.”

The tabloid points to a viral post Rossum made years ago, which was a tribute to her own mother. The actress wrote, “She was really both a mother and a father for me. She wasn’t perfect, no one is, but for me she was the best mom ever.” The insider then claims, “That’s just what Emmy plans to be,” meaning that Rossum was gleaning inspiration from her mother as she got ready to take on the role herself. “Emmy is so looking forward to this. She’s going to make a great mom. Everyone’s ecstatic for her and Sam,” muses the source. The insider concludes by revealing Rossum is due in late spring.

Where Is Emmy Rossum Now?

That was in January of this year, so where is Emmy Rossum now? While the tabloid predicted the actress would be giving birth right around now, she doesn’t appear to be pregnant at all. Despite the tabloid’s “insider claims,” there have been no credible reports that Rossum was ever expecting.

On the contrary, Rossum seems to be focusing on her work at the moment. She’s starring in the eponymous role of Angelyne in the upcoming Peacock series about the LA icon. Furthermore, the actress recently returned from a social media hiatus to celebrate the life of her pup, Cinnamon, who passed away last month, giving a touching tribute and writing “I will always be his mother.”

The Tabloid On Celebrity Pregnancies

Besides, it’s hard to trust Star to accurately report on celebrity pregnancies. Earlier this year, the tabloid falsely reported that Nicole Poturalski was pregnant with Brad Pitt’s love child. Then, the publication invented the story that Meghan Markle was secretly pregnant with twins. Finally, the magazine insisted that Khloe Kardashian was pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s baby amid their struggle to conceive a second child together. Obviously, this fake pregnancy story is run-of-the-mill for the tabloid.

