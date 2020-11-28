Report: Selena Gomez 'Cancelled' By Hollywood

Has Selena Gomez been frozen out of A-list circles and effectively "canceled?" A tabloid claimed Gomez had gotten on the bad side of Hailey Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, and Demi Lovato, resulting in the former Disney star’s ousting from Hollywood’s good graces. Gossip Cop looked into the claims and can set the record straight.
“Hollywood Hates Selena!” screamed the headline out of NW. The tabloid asserted that Selena Gomez was “about the furthest thing from the flavor of the week in Hollywood” and that some had even declared she’d been “canceled” by her famous peers. An alleged insider snitched to the outlet,
Selena has pissed off way too many important people at this point.
One of those “important people” was Gomez’s ex Justin Bieber. The “Yummy” singer was supposedly “sick to death of her dragging up their past to help her album sales,” explained the insider. His wife, Hailey Bieber, also couldn’t “stand Sel and has made sure her squad – including Kendall Jenner – doesn’t go anywhere near” Gomez.
The outlet also claimed that fellow former Disney darlings Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus were “said to still carry grudges from their Disney days, when they never got on.” To round out the list of supposed Gomez haters, the source claimed Katy Perry was still feeling uncomfortable about the “moves Sel made on her fiancé Orlando Bloom in the past.” That meant that Gomez had been “iced out by Katy’s influential music industry pals,” the tabloid continued. The source snippily concluded,
Sel won't be winning any popularity contests any time soon among the A-list, that’s for sure.
It's almost impressive that a tabloid could get so many things wrong, yet still have the confidence to print. If Gomez has been "canceled," somebody ought to tell her. She's still making music and her collaboration with the South Korean girl group, BlackPink, on their song "Ice Cream" from over the summer proves that she's still an international superstar that has no trouble working in the music industry, despite this tabloid's claims about her "canceled" status.
Let's start with Selena Gomez's relationship with Miley Cyrus. The two did date the same guy, Nick Jonas, back when they were teenagers. Both singers eventually moved on from him, and in 2016, Gomez put an end to rumors that she and the "Wrecking Ball" singer were feuding and even said she was a "fan" of Cyrus' music. Gomez also made an appearance on Cyrus' Instagram show Bright Minded, further showing that there's no bad blood between the singers.
As for Gomez and Demi Lovato, the two are no longer friends, but that doesn’t mean there’s animosity between them. They simply grew apart from each other, no grudge involved. Similarly, the situation between Gomez, Orlando Bloom, and Katy Perry is way overhyped. Perry addressed the incident, which happened way back in 2016, in a roundabout way, and shrugged off the rumors that anything untoward was happening between the younger singer and Bloom.
That brings us to the Biebers. Gossip Cop has proved over and over again that neither Hailey or Justin Bieber hold any grudge against Gomez for making music about her prior relationship with Justin. All involved have clearly moved on, it’s just the tabloids that can’t seem to let this topic go.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
