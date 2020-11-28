Report: Selena Gomez 'Cancelled' By Hollywood

Gossip Cop's Take

It's almost impressive that a tabloid could get so many things wrong, yet still have the confidence to print. If Gomez has been "canceled," somebody ought to tell her. She's still making music and her collaboration with the South Korean girl group, BlackPink, on their song "Ice Cream" from over the summer proves that she's still an international superstar that has no trouble working in the music industry, despite this tabloid's claims about her "canceled" status.