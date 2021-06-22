Report: Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman Not Speaking To Each Other Amid Feud

Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon have been everywhere since Big Little Lies was released in 2017, but one tabloid is reporting that the the co-producers have not been able to stand each other ever since. Are Kidman and Witherspoon feuding? Gossip Cop investigates.

Long Time No See

Back in January, when Kidman was receiving rave reviews in her HBO series The Undoing, Life & Style reported that Witherspoon was jealous of all the praise her friend was getting. “They haven’t seen each other in months and not just because of the pandemic,” an insider told the outlet. Kidman’s recent solo success could be the source of their problems, the article insinuated. “The last episode of The Undoing drew in the network’s biggest audience since Big Little Lies’ Season 2 finale and there’s already talk of Nicole sweeping awards season,” an unnamed insider notes.

The outlet referenced its previous allegations that tensions rose between the friends in 2018 when Kidman received a Golden Globe and an Emmy over Witherspoon. The rag also claimed Kidman’s involvement in another TV adaption from Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty without Witherspoon was another point of contention between the women. “Nicole and Reese used to be the best of friends, but now they barely talk. Some say it’s only a matter of time until they stop speaking altogether,” the insider concluded.

Not Working Together Does Not Mean Fighting

First off, it’s really sexist to assume just because two women are working with other people on other projects that they are fighting. They can stay friends and work with other people. In fact, Witherspoon posted a photo of the pair together in honor of Kidman’s June 20 birthday. “Oh, how I love this brilliant/gorgeous/talented woman to the moon and back!” the actress wrote in the caption.

Arguing that the actresses “haven’t seen each other in months” for any reason other than the pandemic is completely ludicrous. Kidman spent most of the time America was in lockdown in Australia where she was filming Nine Perfect Strangers, the same project the outlet claimed was causing a rift between the two women. Australia lifted its lockdown restrictions months before the U.S. did, so productions resumed earlier than they did here. Gossip Cop can say no one is feuding.

Witherspoon’s Famous Feuds

This is not the first time Life & Style published lies about the Witherspoon and Kidman’s work lives. In 2019, the magazine ran a story alleging Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston were “feuding” on the set of The Morning Show, with the former acting like the latter’s boss and not a coworker. When it came time for awards season, the magazine wrongly wrote that Witherspoon was jealous of Aniston’s nominations. In reality, all the women in this article support each other and are not feuding.

