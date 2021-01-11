Report Says Matt Damon Developing A Drinking Problem, Worrying His Wife

Why This Isn't A Surprise

Star has made a habit of publishing stories that are questionable at best. In February 2019, the outlet made up a feud between Damon and Affleck after the latter star entered rehab. The magazine attempted to claim that Damon was distancing himself from his friend because he'd no longer be able to be his drinking buddy, which is all kinds of messed up. There's nothing to worry about when it comes to the superstar actor or his relationship with his wife, and there's no reason to pay any heed to this tabloid.