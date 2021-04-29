Gossip Cop

Report Says Kim Kardashian Teaming Up With Victoria Beckham In Miami For New Reality Show

Matthew Radulski
April 29, 2021
Twelve months ago, Kim Kardashian and Victoria Beckham were supposedly preparing to do a new reality show together. Gossip Cop debunked this story at the time, but you never know what can happen in Hollywood. Let’s look back on that rumor and see if that show ended up happening.

What They Want, What They Really Really Want

According to NW, Kardashian and Beckham were working on a new reality project together. The two had a meetup the previous November where a source said that “they hit it off moaning about their husbands,” and “Kim decided they had the perfect material for a new reality series.” With Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian having one foot out the door, Kim was looking for a new project to continue her reality empire. The two even settled on a title: Miami Spice: Kim & Victoria Take Florida.

The story left too many questions unanswered. Would Beckham and Kim uproot their children for the sake of a reality show? If the show was far enough along to have an official title, then why wouldn’t there be press releases and widespread news? It simply didn’t add up.

New Shows Are Coming

Kim Kardashian and Beckham did not team up for a reality show, so this story was indeed completely false. The Beckham family ended up relocating to Florida for a while, but they returned to the UK this week. As for Kim, well she’s had as busy a year as anyone. After receiving a hologram of her deceased father, both her marriage and Keeping Up with the Kardashians came to an end.

In addition to the divorce, Kim Kardashian has signed a new reality deal with Hulu while Beckham signed a deal with Netflix. The streaming wars are real, so you shouldn’t expect any crossover between the upcoming shows. 

In February, Heat ran an almost identical story about Beckham seeking the Kardashians out for a new venture. Gossip Cop also busted New Idea when it claimed that Kim Kardashian would do a new reality show with her old friend Paris Hilton. As for NW, it would go on to insultingly claim North West couldn’t recognize her mother because of too much plastic surgery.

All of these stories are hit pieces in disguise that act as though Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian, and Paris Hilton aren’t famous enough to anchor their own reality series anymore. Since many are doing just that, this narrative is utter hogwash. 

