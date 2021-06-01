Gossip Cop

Royals

Report Says Cops Called To Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Home After ‘Explosive Fight’

A
Ariel Gordon
4:00 am, June 1, 2021
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walk down stairs together
(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Did Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a fight so extreme that the police had to get involved? That was one tabloid’s story this time last year. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the rumor.

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Have ‘Explosive Fight’?

Twelve months ago, New Idea reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s neighbors called the police on them over an “explosive fight” that broke out in their LA home. The cover of the magazine promised there was “shock footage” of the incident, adding a photo of a police car next to a photo of the couple’s home.

The report detailed how Markle had been disappointed by her return to Los Angeles. According to the report, the former actress had been planning a Hollywood takeover and “feels extremely slighted that it hasn’t worked out that way, coronavirus shutdown or not.” Markle’s anger had apparently turned towards her husband, insisting that Harry hasn’t tried hard enough to “assimilate into Hollywood life.”

The magazine went on to criticize the prince’s wardrobe, asserting that he “wears the same raggedy gray polo shirt.” According to the insider, Markle “married a prince, not a hobo, but in her angrier moments she rants that she can’t tell the difference.”

A Classic Bait-And-Switch

So, were the cops called over an “explosive fight” between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? Absolutely not, and the tabloid never even tried to convince anyone of that. While the magazine insisted that things between Harry and Markle had escalated to the point of police involvement, the actual report makes no mention of the alleged 911 call. The magazine pulled a classic bait-and-switch, using coverage of a completely separate incident at the duke and duchess’ home to draw readers in.

It’s true the police were called to their home, but it wasn’t for the reasons the tabloid claims. Harry and Markle actually called the police themselves after they noticed drones flying over their property, fearing they were being used by paparazzi to photograph them. The officers’ presence at the couple’s home had nothing to do with marital disputes and everything to do with sleazy tabloids like these. It’s clear the couple was concerned for their safety and privacy, and in an ironic twist, the tabloid used their fears to profit.

The Tabloid On The Royals

Besides, it’s obvious New Idea doesn’t have a clue what’s really going on in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s lives. Not long ago, the tabloid alleged that the couple was “forced into hiding” after their now-infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey. Then, the magazine claimed that Prince Harry was begging the queen for forgiveness so he could return home. And most recently, the publication insisted that Meghan Markle was planning another “bombshell” interview to attack the crown. It’s clear New Idea can’t be trusted when it comes to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

