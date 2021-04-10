Report: Sandra Bullock Revealing Secrets Of Marriage To Jesse James

Has Sandra Bullock finally spoken about her divorce from Jesse James? That’s what one tabloid is claiming. Gossip Cop investigates the claims.

‘Sandra Finally Speaks’?

The cover of the latest edition of Star magazine claims Sandra Bullock is finally opening up about how her marriage to Jesse James fell apart. The article goes over how Bullock and James met and fell in love. In 2003, Bullock’s godson was a big fan of James’ show Monster Garage, so, Bullock arranged for him to meet James. Sparks flew and they were married in 2005.

Then, the piece goes on to describe how it all came crashing down. In 2010, James’ mistress when public with their affair. Many more women followed claiming they also had relationships with James while he was married to Bullock. A source close to Bullock tells the publication, “Sandra was shocked and devastated,” the insider goes on to claim “what made it worse was that he cheated with multiple women. She was so hurt and humiliated.” Shortly after James’ infidelity came to light, Bullock filed for divorce.

The article goes on to discuss how their relationship was doomed from the start. the source confides, “at the time, Sandra thought their relationship was great, but now she realizes things were far from perfect.” According to the report, Bullock was used to keeping the company of “fellow A-listers like George Clooney and Nicole Kidman,” while James always ran with a different crowd. The insider concedes “he wasn’t part of her world and she wasn’t part of his.”

The tabloid goes on to talk about how Bullock has moved on and found her perfect match in photographer Bryan Randall. While the insider claims James has never directly apologized to Bullock, she is not bitter and doesn’t dwell on the past.

Bullock Isn’t Breaking Her Silence

So, did Sandra Bullock finally break her silence on her divorce from Jesse James? Not at all. The tabloid pulls a classic bait-n-switch. While the cover of the magazine claims “Sandra finally talks,” the claim is misleading. The only direct quote the article includes is part of her Academy Award acceptance speech from 2010. Every detail given on Bullock’s personal experiences with James comes from an unnamed insider, not Bullock herself. It’s unlikely their “insider” has ever spoken to Bullock, and the tabloid is simply rehashing an old story.

What the tabloid gets right is that Bullock has clearly moved on. Bullock has been dating Randall since 2015, and from all reputable reports of the couple, they seem happy and committed. Bullock has praised Randall’s parenting skills, and their relationship seems to be the definition of domestic bliss. Although Bullock seems to be in a healthy relationship, the tabloids keep digging up the past.

The Tabloids On Bullock And Randall

The tabloids are often getting it wrong about Bullock. Not long ago, a tabloid falsely reported that Bullock and Randall are getting married. There have also been plenty of false reports claiming the couple is having kids, Finally, the tabloids also like to claim the couple is splitting up., despite there being no evidence to suggest it. While this report doesn’t get anything wrong about Bullock’s relationship with Randall, it does make it seem like Bullock is dredging up the past. Despite the misleading report, Bullock isn’t talking to tabloids about her past relationships.

More News From Gossip Cop

Chrissy Metz Weight Loss: How The ‘This Is Us’ Star Lost Over 100 Pounds



Prince Harry ‘Begging’ Family To Return Home?



This Controversial Shoe Is the Biggest Footwear Trend Of 2021



Report: Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Having Twins Via Surrogate



Kim Kardashian Dating CNN’s Van Jones After Divorce Filing?