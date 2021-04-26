Report: Sam Worthington Looking For ‘Revenge’ In Chris Hemsworth Feud

Is Sam Worthington stewing over Chris Hemsworth’s success? One report says the Avatar star is bitter over Hemsworth’s fame and wants to return to the A-list to stick it to him. Gossip Cop investigates an odd story.

Sam Worthington Is ‘Competitive With Chris’

According to OK!, Worthington wants to steal some of Hemsworth’s glory. Worthington’s big break came in 2009’s Avatar, but Hemsworth eclipsed his fame with Thor in 2011. A source says, “It’s been a case of sour grapes ever since.”

Worthington was at one point considered for the titular role in Captain America: The First Avenger, which a source says “makes Chris’ Marvel success sting.” With Thor: Love and Thunder filming in their home country of Australia, Worthington’s having a tough time. “All Sam can do is keep his head down an hope that the new Avatar films plop him back on the A-list,” an insider says, adding “that would be the best revenge!”

Is There Any Bad Blood?

Why would Sam Worthington dislike Chris Hemsworth in particular? He lost the role of Captain America to Chris Evans while his Avatar co-star Zoe Saldana went on to star in Guardians of the Galaxy. Feuds between Worthington and one of those folks would at least sound plausible, although they’d still be fake. OK! chose fellow Australian Hemsworth instead, and frankly, Gossip Cop is confused. Are we to believe that Worthington resents every single Marvel actor and every single Australian that’s more famous than he is?

Worthington and Hemsworth live in completely different circles. Other than being Australian actors, the two share very little. This is a very random story because the two have never had a public spat. This isn’t a case where a tabloid is sensationalizing an old run-in or something as Worthington and Hemsworth genuinely have nothing to do with each other.

Other Chris Hemsworth Feuds

Thor: Love And Thunder, which happens to be filming in Australia, has spawned loads of bizarre tabloid rivalries with no foot in reality. Woman’s Day said Chris Hemsworth was feuding with his brother Liam Hemsworth, while the National Enquirer claimed that the Rush star was fighting with Jason Momoa.

As for OK!, Gossip Cop debunked its story about Chris’ marriage being saved by his brother’s divorce. Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have a solid marriage, and Liam’s divorce didn’t change his brother’s relationship. Sam Worthington has four new Avatar films on the horizon, so he’ll be back in the public eye soon enough. Why he would resent Hemsworth for being successful is unexplainable because it’s not true.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: Prince Charles Banished Prince Harry Back To America

‘Skin And Bones’ Johnny Depp Looks Like He’s On ‘His Last Voyage’?

This Hair Oil Is The BEST At Restoring Thinning Hair According To Jennifer Garner

Kirk Douglas’ Death Allegedly Creating Marriage Problems For Catherine Zeta-Jones And Michael Douglas

Chaz Bono Weight Loss: Here’s How Cher’s Son Once Lost Over 60 Pounds