Report: Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively Adopting 4th Baby From South America

Are Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively adopting a new baby? One report says the couple is welcoming a child from South America into their family. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Blake And Ryan’s Lively Interest In Baby No. 4’

According to the National Enquirer, Lively and Reynolds are ready to welcome their fourth baby. The Green Lantern stars are reportedly hoping to adopt a child from South America. An insider said, “It’s no secret they’ve invested time and money sponsoring immigrant children and they’re warming up to the idea of providing an orphaned baby or toddler with a forever home.”

Reynolds and Lively both work with the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights. As this story notes, lively shared her sadness that a child they had sponsored was deported to Honduras. Lively and Reynolds frequently work with the Young Center and have donated millions for their initiatives.

What We Know

Just because these two work a charity doesn’t mean they’re looking to adopt a child. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have worked with this foundation for years but have yet to adopt a child, so there’s no correlation between philanthropy and family-building. Lively has likened having a third child to going from “2 to 3,000,” so it’s unclear if wanting more kids is even on the docket.

This story originally came out in March. In the month-plus since they were apparently earnestly planning an adoption, Gossip Cop hasn’t heard a peep. With no news and irrelevant evidence to begin with, this story is clearly completely false.

How Are They Doing?

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are still together and still cracking wise on Instagram. Reynolds posted a lovely-turned-funny message for Mother’s Day.

Other Tall Tales

The Enquirer frequently targets these two with bogus story after bogus story. It once claimed that Lively was struggling to deal with Reynolds’ jokes in quarantine, but obviously, she’s more than capable of keeping up with his sense of humor. It also reported that Lively was wary about Reynolds working with Sandra Bullock because of their chemistry in The Proposal.

Reynolds, Bullock, and Lively are all professional actors capable of knowing what’s real and what’s on screen. That’s more than we can say for this tabloid. Gossip Cop debunked another of its tall tales about Reynolds and Lively pushing their young daughters into show business. All of these bogus stories prove one thing: You cannot trust a story about Reynolds and Lively if it comes from the Enquirer.

