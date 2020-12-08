Report: Ryan Gosling's Family 'Fed Up' With Eva Mendes

Was Ryan Gosling’s family “fed up” with his longtime partner, Eva Mendes, for keeping the actor a “virtual prisoner in LA?” A tabloid claimed that Gosling had become increasingly distant and the family suspected Mendes was deliberately keeping him to herself. Gossip Cop looked into the matter and here's what we discovered.
Star recently reported that Eva Mendes was not the most popular person with Ryan Gosling’s family. Sources told the outlet that it had been “years” since Gosling traveled to Canada to visit relatives, and the family was supposedly pointing the blame directly at Mendes. Now, sources insisted, Gosling’s family was allegedly left wondering if the Lala Land actor was “catering too much to his partner of almost a decade.” In a side panel, the outlet included a photo of Gosling's 2007 red carpet appearance where he brought his mother, Donna, and his sister, Mandi, as his dates.
As evidence of Mendes dark hold on Gosling, the outlet pointed to one of Mendes' recent Instagram posts which read, “Rather be home with my man than anywhere else in the world.” The outlet needlessly opined, “And that’s just the problem.” Though one source proclaimed that Gosling was “happy as a homebody, especially during the pandemic,” the source also noted that the actor’s family was “upset at the lack of contact.”
They are fed up with Eva for keeping him a virtual prisoner in L.A. They miss him and blame her for keeping him away.
It's highly ironic that the tabloid chose to mention, in passing, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has affected every part of the globe. That's likely a key reason why Gosling has stayed away from his Canadian relatives in recent months. The outlet insisted that it had been "years" since Gosling had seen his family, which seemed unlikely to Gossip Cop. Gosling and Mendes are notoriously incredibly private people, especially when it comes to their personal lives. The pair are unlikely to invite paparazzi along every time they go see Gosling's family. Maybe that's why this know-nothing source thought Gosling hadn't seen his family.
Speaking of, why didn't the source say which family members were feeling slighted by Gosling's absence in their lives? Has his mother been feeling neglected? How about his sister? Or is this just some random cousin who Gosling hasn't seen since he was a kid? No one knows because the source never elaborates. Without knowing who exactly was making the complaint, it's almost impossible to verify this information, something that the tabloid and its almost certainly made up source likely hoped for.
Besides, the quote Star attributes to Mendes was taken completely out of context. Mendes posted an old photo of herself running on the beach and joked that she hadn't left the house in quite some time. A troll commented on the photo, suggesting that Mendes get Gosling to take her out of the house more, leading to Mendes' reply that she'd "rather be home with my man." It wasn't a blanket statement but a well-deserved clap back to a fan that overstepped their boundaries. It's certainly not proof that Mendes is controlling or keeping Gosling from his family.
This tabloid is hardly an authority on Eva Mendes' relationship with Ryan Gosling. The magazine has spent the last several years predicting that the couple would split at any second. It reported in 2017 that the couple had broken up after having a "screaming match" over Emma Stone. That was 100% false, Gossip Cop reported. Similarly false was the tabloid's report two years later that the couple had split over Gosling's relationship with Claire Foy. Tabloids love to paint Mendes out to be a possessive, jealous monster when that couldn't be further from reality.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.
