Report: Ryan Gosling 'Walked Out' On Eva Mendes

Did Ryan Gosling “walk out” on Eva Mendes last year after the two argued on her birthday? A tabloid insisted there was trouble in paradise for the couple thanks to Mendes’ demands for privacy and her “paranoia” over being photographed by paparazzi. Gossip Cop investigated the claims.
About a year ago, OK! reported that lovebirds and parents of two Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling were “butting heads” over their differing lifestyles. An alleged insider told the outlet, “They’re going through a rough spell,” adding,
Ryan feels like he does his best to accommodate Eva’s quirks, but he has a limit.
The tabloid insisted that Mendes had “practically made a sport of keeping her personal life personal,” but Gosling had “officially tired of the shut-in life.” The outlet couldn't seem to believe that Mendes would willingly choose to go to “great lengths to maintain her privacy,” in spite of her “A-list status.”
Now, after years of trying to encourage Mendes to “come out of her shell,” Gosling supposedly was beginning to “want more out of life,” the insider continued. “Eva spends the bulk of her time inside their mansion, only coming out when she has to work.”
She hates mingling with other celebrity couples. They don’t even do simple down-to-earth things because she’s paranoid about getting photographed.
The couple’s “frustrations came to a head,” the insider added, on Mendes’ birthday last year when she confessed that she was “ready to ditch L.A.,” which left the “in-demand” Gosling “at a loss” for what to do. “Ryan was at his wits’ end and stormed out,” the so-called “insider” snitched, and the La La Land actor took a few days to “reevaluate” the relationship. He soon cooled off and “concluded he’d do anything to keep the family together.”
According to the tabloid, that included “planning frequent low-key date nights and trips to his native Canada, where Eva feels more at ease.” Both Mendes and Gosling “want this to work,” the source added. But there’s a definite expiration date in place in case things don’t play out the way they’d hope.
They know they need to start compromising and they’ve committed to giving it five years, then seeing where they’re at after that.
It has to be noted that Ryan Gosling is just as protective of his privacy as Eva Mendes is. He rarely speaks about his relationship with his partner of nearly a decade, nor is he in the habit of speaking about their two young daughters in public. When he does talk about Mendes publicly, which he did after winning a Golden Globe in 2017, he sings her praises.
For goodness sake, Gosling doesn’t even have an Instagram account, but Mendes does. The tabloid acts as if Mendes’ decision to keep her personal life personal is a “quirk” that Gosling chooses to “accommodate” rather than a decision made by a woman who likes to be in control of her own life. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with Mendes’ refusal to open herself up more than she wants, and there’s no evidence that her reluctance to do so has had any negative impact on her relationship with Gosling.
OK! has consistently gotten the story wrong when it comes to Gosling and Mendes' relationship. The tabloid claimed in 2018 that the couple were expecting twins, which Gossip Cop deemed false when we first encountered the story. Clearly our instincts were correct, since the couple has not welcomed any more children since the birth of their youngest daughter. Equally false were the outlet's claims last summer that Mendes was fighting with Gosling over his plans to return to work. Gossip Cop reached out to Mendes' spokesperson, who called the rumor "nonsense." There's nothing this tabloid loves more than to make up drama, but luckily Mendes and Gosling's relationship seems immune to that sort of pot-stirring.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.
