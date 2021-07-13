Report: Royal Family Mocked ‘Obsessed’ Meghan Markle’s ‘Unnatural’ Appearance After Her Many ‘Nips And Tucks’

Did Meghan Markle receive multiple secret cosmetic surgeries? That’s what one tabloid’s cover story would have readers believe. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Meghan Markle Hires ‘$50,000 Glam Squad’ For Events?

The most recent edition of Star reports Meghan Markle is not only hiding the fact that she’s had extensive cosmetic work done, but she is also planning to undergo more procedures. The tabloid insists that Markle’s old Hollywood aspirations made her obsessive about her appearance. “Hollywood is all about appearances,” dishes an insider, “and as an actress, Meghan definitely felt pressure to look the part. She strives for perfection in every area of her life.”

The tabloid then consults the opinion of a plastic surgeon who has not treated Markle who says, “Her nose looks narrower and more refined than it did when she was younger,” adding, “it appears to have been done very tastefully.” The outlet then suggests she’s received breast implants. “It appears she may have undergone a breast augmentation in the past as well, giving her a very shapely C-cup.” The alleged doctor finally speculates that Markle could have gotten veneers to “straighten and whiten her teeth.”

‘Money Is No Object’ For ‘Image Obsessed’ Meghan Markle?

The magazine adds that while Prince Harry insists Markle is beautiful without the work, Markle wants to maintain her “flawless image.” The insider alleges Markle will “hire a glam squad that costs up to $50,000 for special occasions” and spent “double that amount on her wedding day.” Finally, the outlet explains Markle’s “unnatural” appearance made her a fish out of water among the royals. The outlet compares her to Kate Middleton. They insist that Middleton has never had any work done aside from some teeth-whitening, which reportedly makes Markle feel insecure.

According to the insider, “Royals don’t get boob jobs. They don’t even fix their teeth!” Markle was too “Hollywood” for the royals, an insider explains, “It wasn’t like she walking into a royal event with her boobs handing out and legs showing,” adding, “Meghan was dressed appropriately, but it didn’t stop them from judging, and it made her feel uncomfortable.”

Finally, the tabloid notes that Markle could easily slip back into acting with her newfound fame and beauty. That being said, her hands are full with 2-year-old Archie and newborn Lilibet. The magazine makes a final jab at Markle by alleging she forced Harry to come home as quickly as possible after his time in the UK for the statue unveiling.

Meghan Markle ‘Obsessed With Looking Younger’ Than Kate Middleton?

So, is it true Markle was targeted because she had “gone under the knife multiple times”? Of course not. This ridiculous story is one of the sleaziest attempts at demonizing Markle that we’ve seen yet — and that’s saying something. Despite the tabloid’s claim that Markle’s “secret plastic surgeries” have been “revealed,” the tabloid provides no evidence whatsoever. Instead, they let an unassociated plastic surgeon speculate about what may have been done, and even then, it’s a reach.

The photos the tabloid uses to speculate she’s had work done are either edited or are poor quality, and they don’t prove anything. Additionally, there are many reasons Markle felt like a fish out of water in The Firm. Both Harry and Meghan have addressed these very real and very serious reasons, and it wasn’t because she was too attractive. Her being American, an actress, and not white are factors that made her stick out among the more traditional royal family. It was not because she was a fan of plastic surgery as the tabloid alleges.

The Tabloid On The Sussexes

This isn’t the first time we’ve debunked claims made by Star about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Earlier this year, the tabloid alleged Harry and Markle were leaving California and begging the queen for forgiveness. Then, while Markle was pregnant with her second child, the magazine claimed she was actually having twins. And most recently, the magazine reported Markle was spending $400K on Lilibet’s nursery. Obviously, the tabloid isn’t an accurate source on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

More News From Gossip Cop

Queen Elizabeth Naming Prince William, Kate Middleton As The New Prince And Princess Of Wales?

Report: Prince Andrew, Prince Harry Teaming Up To ‘Destroy The Monarchy’ Once And For All

Report: ‘Intimate’ Photos Of Prince William, Kate Middleton That Buckingham Palace Tried To ‘Bury’ Resurface

‘Overwhelmed’ Prince Harry Struggling With First ‘9-5 Office’ Job?