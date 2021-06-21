Report: ‘Roly-Poly’ Matt LeBlanc ‘Smashing The Scales’ At Over 300 Pounds

Is Matt LeBlanc “smashing the scales” at over 300 pounds and desperate to drop some weight? A tabloid reports that the actor is smarting after social media dissed his appearance in the Friends reunion special and plans to rub his weight loss in the faces of his haters. Gossip Cop looks into the rumor.

“LeBlanc Blubbers Over Waistline!” reads the insulting headline out of this week’s edition of the National Enquirer. The tabloid writes that “roly-poly” Matt LeBlanc was determined to drop “at least 50 pounds” after social media users teased his new “chunky figure.” A source snitches that LeBlanc was particularly “mortified” after he was compared to a stereotypical Irish uncle by some Twitter users.

The source insists that despite facing pressure to lose weight for the Friends reunion, “Matt loves his carbs and big portions,” and didn’t quite manage to shed any weight. “He’s smashing the scales at 300 pounds at the very least,” the snitch whispers, “and it didn’t help his ego that people were comparing him to a big lovable bear. Bear or Irish uncle, neither is flattering – and his ego is bruised!”

Though LeBlanc’s co-star Matthew Perry also received his fair share of attention after a promo for the reunion special seemed to show the actor slurring his words. The pair’s other co-stars, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, and Jennifer Aniston were spared such mean-spirited comments, the tabloid notes, with the four of them receiving compliments about how they haven’t aged a day. “Some good has come of the trolling over Matt’s waistline,” the source continues. “He’s hiring a trainer to work him out four or five days a week, plus he’s tossed the bad stuff in his kitchen,” to avoid temptation.

LeBlanc’s Alleged Plans For Weight Loss

“A nutritionist is planning all his meals, which he’s having delivered so he’s not tempted by the sweets and bread at the grocery store.” So far, LeBlanc has been making sure to stick to the program and has supposedly been “telling everyone close to him that in a few weeks he’s going to come back lean and svelte,” the tattler explains in closing, “and shove all the jabs down people’s throats!”

Gossip Cop has looked into the comments about LeBlanc following his Friends reunion and immediately noticed how far the tabloid has mischaracterized them. While there were comments comparing LeBlanc, whose ethnicity is Italian and French, to an Irish uncle, none of these were derogatory towards LeBlanc either personally or physically. The comments typically revolved around LeBlanc’s posture rather than his body.

It’s also suspicious to Gossip Cop that the source said an often-used phrase to describe LeBlanc’s weight, “smashing the scales.” It’s common enough that the average reader would overlook it, but to tabloid experts like ourselves, the words stick out like a sore thumb. That same phrase has been used over and over to describe everyone from Kanye West to Tom Selleck, regardless of if it’s true or not. Weighing over 300 pounds is also a common accusation the tabloids sling at celebrities, and all three of the above celebrities have been hit with these allegations. These are three very different men in very different walks of life, so how is it that all these so-called “insiders” close to them use the exact same phrase?

To make the shady outlet’s story even more unbelievable, Matt LeBlanc’s rep denied the snitch’s claim that the actor was anywhere near 300 pounds and expressed doubt that LeBlanc bothered to read the online comments. There’s likely no truth to the rumor that LeBlanc is pushing himself to lose 50 pounds, which is probably a random number the outlet decided on.

The only purpose of this story was to body-shame LeBlanc and call it news, something that this tabloid does all too often. After all, this tabloid once claimed that Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry were being sent to “fat camp” in order to lose weight before filming the reunion special. That never happened, proving we were right to doubt the story in the first place.

