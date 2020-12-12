Report: Robert Pattinson And Zoe Kravitz 'Can't Gel,' Feuding On Set Of 'The Batman'

Likewise, Kravitz has been nothing but complimentary of her co-star, calling him "perfect" in an interview with Variety. She even mentioned in detail how well he fits into both the character and the costume itself, as well as pointing to his abilities as an actor. "He started out as this kind of teen pop sensation, and then I think we all kind of saw through his work that there was a lot more going on," she said. "He’s a really interesting artist, and that is very much Batman in a way." The only gritted teeth on set seem to be Pattinson's when he's got the cowl on. While the filming for the movie is indeed starting to wrap up, that's the only element of truth in this nasty little article.