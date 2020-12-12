Report: Robert Pattinson And Zoe Kravitz 'Can't Gel,' Feuding On Set Of 'The Batman'

Plenty of folks were excited to hear that Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz will be playing opposite of each other in Matt Reeves' The Batman, especially given the intense chemistry between Batman and Catwoman. However, one rumor suggests that the actors aren't clicking nearly as well as their characters behind the scenes. Here's what we know.
"Rob & Zoe's Batman Beef" is the headline in OK!. According to an anonymous source, Pattinson and Kravitz "just can't gel" when the camera's off. "Zoe finds Rob overrated and pompous, and he thinks she's an unfriendly snob," the insider tells the outlet. After The Batman's production was briefly put on pause due to Pattinson testing positive for COVID-19, the unnamed snitch adds, the feud "only got worse" when work resumed for the final stretch of shooting.
"They're both hanging on with gritted teeth," the tipster concludes. "Zoe's staying away from Rob when the cameras aren't rolling, but the feeling is mutual — he wouldn't be friends with her if she begged him."
This piece of gossip is about a decade too late. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight last October, Robert Pattinson said he was more than happy to be working with Kravitz. "Zoe's great, and I've known her for years and years and years, I mean, I've been friends with her for like, ten years," he explained. "She's brilliant and so cool and just like a really, really nice person as well."
Likewise, Kravitz has been nothing but complimentary of her co-star, calling him "perfect" in an interview with Variety. She even mentioned in detail how well he fits into both the character and the costume itself, as well as pointing to his abilities as an actor. "He started out as this kind of teen pop sensation, and then I think we all kind of saw through his work that there was a lot more going on," she said. "He’s a really interesting artist, and that is very much Batman in a way." The only gritted teeth on set seem to be Pattinson's when he's got the cowl on. While the filming for the movie is indeed starting to wrap up, that's the only element of truth in this nasty little article.
OK! has tried to capitalize on Batman hype before, publishing a startling rumor that Christian Bale was getting a $100 million paycheck for returning to the role as the Caped Crusader. In the months since that bit of failed speculation, it certainly doesn't seem like the tabloid has improved its "sources" in Gotham. Pattinson taking up the cowl has been a contentious subject for many, and even though the film still about 15 months away from its debut, the rumors about the Good Time actor and the iconic crimefighter have been rampant.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
